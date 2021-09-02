WASECA — Eileen O. Peterson, age 87 of Waseca died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her residence in Waseca surrounded by her family.
Eileen Olga Hansen was born on the family farm near Blooming Prairie, MN on November 16, 1933, to Anhart G. and Ina (Hjelmen) Hansen. While growing up on the family farm, Eileen attended country school and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1951. As a member of a large farm family, she was always busy doing chores and helping out around the house.
While working as a waitress in 1951 in Blooming Prairie she met her future husband Stewart (Stu) Peterson. Eileen Hansen and Stewart Peterson were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, MN on April 11, 1953. They lived in Blooming Prairie and Claremont, MN before settling in Waseca, MN in 1958. Eileen was a stay-at-home mother to her five children until 1965 when she began working part time at Dairy Queen. She went on to work at EF Johnson's before ultimately retiring from Itron. Stu and Eileen were both very active in the Waseca VFW Post 1642 and their conventions, and Eileen was a past VFW Auxiliary Post President, District President and for many, many years Auxiliary Treasurer.
Eileen was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca and enjoyed quilting, knitting, sewing, reading, computer games, travel and visiting relatives. An avid cook, she enjoyed preparing meals for large family gatherings, and will be remembered for her traditional Lefse. She especially enjoyed her time spent at the family lake home on Big Turtle Lake in northern Minnesota.
Eileen is survived by sons: Paul (Denise) Peterson, Grand Prairie, TX, Michael Peterson, Waseca, MN, daughters: Sharon Peterson, Rochester, MN, Connie (Neil) Krohse, Sioux Falls, SD, Rita (Joe) Miller, Waseca, MN; brothers: Robert (Judy) Hansen, Blooming Prairie, MN, Jim (Pat) Hansen, Austin, MN, Gary (Lu) Hansen, Blooming Prairie, MN, Terry (Robin) Hansen, Owatonna, MN; sisters: Carol Wright, Austin, MN, Marie Seykora, Lilydale, MN, Karen Freiheit, Stewartville, MN, Judy (Dave) Livingston, Dodge Center, MN, brother-in-law Dale Anderson, Ellendale, MN; six grandchildren: Derek (Kellen) Peterson, SFC Darren (Scott Miller) Peterson, Ben (Anne) Miller, Sean Krohse, Ali (Joshua) Weber, Matt Krohse; and five great-grandchildren: Jace, Tanner and Rye Peterson and Ava and Emma Weber, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers: Axel Hansen and Dean Hansen, and sisters: Jeannette Underwood, Ann Anderson and Helen Mehus.
Funeral Service will be 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021, and continue until the time of the service.
Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church's Chapel Remodel or Mayo Clinic Hospice.