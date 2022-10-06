Arlen Ashley

OWATONNA — Arlen Thomas Ashley, 74, of Owatonna, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.

To send flowers to the family of Arlen Ashley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 10
Visitation
Monday, October 10, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments