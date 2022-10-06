Arlen Ashley

OWATONNA — Arlen Thomas Ashley, 74, of Owatonna, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna.
He was born on May 22, 1948 in Owatonna, Minnesota to Neil and Margaret (Thorager) Ashley. Arlen grew up on the family farm in rural Blooming Prairie and graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1966. After graduation he hauled eggs and then started working for Owatonna Tool Company for 42 years before retiring in 2011. He met Mary Ellen Sviggum, and the couple were married at Dale Lutheran Church on August 1, 1970. The couple would spend 52 years together. They were able to travel to 48 contiguous states together. Arlen enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and loving his grandchildren unconditionally. You could find him bowling in many different leagues or listening to the Twins, Vikings, or University of Minnesota sports.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Ashley of Owatonna; daughters, Julie Ashley of Rochester, Kristine (and Michael) Barnhart of Chatfield, Carrie (and Kevin) Rieck of Claremont; grandchildren, Madeline and Kailyn Barnhart, Kaiden, Kolton, and Megan Rieck; brother Alvin (and Darlene) Ashley of Inver Grove Heights.
He was preceded in death by his parents Neil and Margaret Ashley, and son Billy Ashley.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday October 10, 2022 from 4PM to 7PM. There will be a private family service. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
