Ariana Ari Ptacek

OWATONNA — Ariana "Ari" Elizabeth Ptacek of Owatonna, MN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the age of 26.
Friends may greet the family from 2:00 - 6:00 PM, Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Brick-Meger Funeral Home, Owatonna, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Owatonna, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Owatonna.
Ari was born on June 29, 1996, in Owatonna to Randy and DeeDee Ptacek. As a young child, Ari found her passion for snowmobiling. She began snowmobiling at three years old at the family farm on her 1999 Arctic Cat Kitty Cat. In high school, she was involved in cheerleading and youth group, and enjoyed socializing with her friends. She attended the University of Wisconsin - Superior before transferring to Minnesota State University - Mankato where she continued to live after graduation. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Accounting in December 2021.
In high school, Ari worked at the Monterey Ballroom in Owatonna as a server. She began working at Kwik Trip in Owatonna in 2013. She advanced through many positions with Kwik Trip and was recently promoted to an Assistant Store Leader in St. Peter, MN. She met some of her closest friends while working at Kwik Trip, including her boyfriend, Noah.
Ari's life was full of love and adventure. She loved traveling, going to concerts, and spending the winters riding her snowmobile in Northern Michigan with all of the friends that became family. She grew to be an incredibly talented snowmobile rider, competing annually in the Bent's Camp Radar Run in Land O' Lakes, WI. She even took home a trophy a time or two, however her love for the sport outshone the need to win a race. She also found happiness in the little things, such as watching her favorite TV shows and spending time with loved ones, including her sister's pets, Marley and Nova. Occasionally you could find her spontaneously bursting out a rap song or witty comeback. Her relationship with her sister was unlike any other. The two were best friends and always had big dreams of trips abroad.
She was a ray of sunshine, shining on everyone with her endless love, support, and selflessness. She was the definition of beauty inside and out. Her genuine soul naturally drew people to her. She left a positive impact on countless people and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
She will be remembered by her parents, Randy and Diann "DeeDee" Ptacek of Owatonna; sister Sara Ptacek (Levi Pitney) of Owatonna; grandparents Donald and Doris Hunt of Owatonna; uncles Allan (Brenda) Ptacek of Owatonna, Dale (Alex) Hunt of St. Paul, Doug (Jackie) Hunt of Ellendale, and Dean (Julie) Hunt of Owatonna; aunts Teresa (Steve) Nepstad of Dodge Center and Renee Ptacek of Owatonna; boyfriend Noah Markgraf of New Ulm; and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Eugene and Eileen Ptacek; and aunts Linda Lahr and Valerie Ptacek, all of Owatonna.
