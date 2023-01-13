OWATONNA — Annie Minnie Matzke, age 91, died January 11, 2023 at Hospice Homestead in Owatonna, MN.
Annie was born to Alvin Bauer, Sr and Annie (Gustafson) Bauer in Hill City, MN on November 10, 1931.
She graduated from Faribault High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Carl H. Matzke on June 28, 1950 at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault, MN. She helped her husband on the farm and later worked at Uber Glove Company and Truth Hardware from which she retired in 1997.
Annie was a member of the Eagle's Auxiliary in Faribault, Associated Church in Owatonna, and Senior Place Owatonna. She loved quilting, dancing, cooking, baking, playing cards, sewing, reading, putting puzzles together, trying new recipes, watching the Minnesota Twins, lemon & peach pies, chocolate, lobster, a "good" steak, and ice cream.
Survived by daughter Debbie & son-in-law Rick Piepho of Owatonna, grandchildren Ryan (Renee) Piepho of Owatonna, Crystalee (Brendan) Hagen of Gainesville, VA, and Rodney (Tricia) Piepho of Bradenton, FL. Great grandchildren Reese & Cora Piepho, Everett & Kellan Hagen and Collins & Pruett Piepho. Sisters-in-law Marjorie Jones of Owatonna and Dorothy Bauer of Faribault, many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband Carl in 2014, brothers Alvin, Marvin, Ervine & Melvin, sister Gladys Call.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Associated Church Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Sunday January 22, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.