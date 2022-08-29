Anna R. Schneider

OWATONNA — Anna Rose Schneider, 85, of Owatonna, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at Pleasant View Estates in Faribault.
She was born June 5, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Peter and Sarah (Cubba) Kuzdal. She grew up in Detroit where she attended school. While working at a restaurant in Red Wing, she met Robert Schneider and the couple was married on August 8, 1960. They lived in Red Wing and Frontenac before moving to Owatonna in 1970. Along with raising her family, Anna worked at Muckle Manufacturing in Owatonna and West Side Board & Lodge Home in Owatonna until her retirement in 2015.
Anna loved sewing, shopping, trips to the casino, cooking and baking for everyone, and traveling. She sewed wedding dresses, leisure suits and Halloween costumes for her family. She also collected porcelain dolls and angels. Her true passion and enjoyment were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
She is survived by daughter, Deborah (Alfred) Hadt of Owatonna and Robert Schneider of Ramsey; grandchildren, Sarah Hamner of Owatonna, William (Shaundra) Hadt of Janesville, Andrew (Stacy) Hadt of Owatonna, Adam Schneider of Ramsey, Trevor (Helen) Schneider of Warren, OH, David Schneider of Ramsey, Troy Schneider of Ramsey and Dylan (Corrine) Schneider of Ramsey; great-grandchildren, Jackson (Jessica) Hadt, Anna Rose Hamner, Josephine Hadt, Julia Hadt, Amelia Hamner, Riley Hadt, Carter Hadt, Abigail Hadt and Astrid Schneider; great-great-granddaughter, Jolene Hadt; brother, Pete Kuzdal and sister, Annette (Ronald) Claflin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schneider; parents, Peter and Sarah Kuzdal and brother, Johnny Kuzdal.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Friday, September 2nd from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. The family requests facemasks be worn. Interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.