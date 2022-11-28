Anita A. Quam

OWATONNA — Anita Ann Quam, 82, of Owatonna, passed away into the hands of her Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Ecumen Brooks.
To plant a tree in memory of Anita Quam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
OWATONNA — Anita Ann Quam, 82, of Owatonna, passed away into the hands of her Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Ecumen Brooks.
She was born December 3, 1939 to William and Ruth (Gregory) Wussow. Anita graduated from New Richland High School in 1957 then went to college at Northwest Institute of Medical Laboratories Technique in Minneapolis. On April 8th, 1961 Anita married Derald Quam and were blessed with two children Jill and Chad.
Anita worked in the lab at the Owatonna Clinic for 52 years before retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Women's Club, Red Hats Club, Berne Pizza and Swiss Fest volunteer. Anita enjoyed gardening, taking family trips and trips with friends. Most of all, Anita enjoyed her time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Derald Quam of Owatonna; children Jill (Kent) Whitehouse of White Bear Lake, Chad (Heidi) Quam of Owatonna; grandchildren Justin and Katelyn Whitehouse; sister Jackie (Jim) Ramaker of Ava, IL; sister-in-law Helen Sheller.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Ruth Wussow and brother-in-law Byron Sheller.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 12PM at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Berne. Interment will be in the Berne Cemetery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.