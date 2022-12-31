Angie Michelle Probst

OWATONNA — Angie M. Probst, age 38 of Owatonna, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her home.

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Friday, January 6, 2023
3:00PM-5:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Jan 6
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 6, 2023
5:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
