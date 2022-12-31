OWATONNA — Angie M. Probst, age 38 of Owatonna, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her home.
Angie Michelle Probst, the daughter of Mark Abrahamson and Connie Huus, was born on February 3, 1984, in Minneapolis. She grew up in Owatonna and received her education there. Following school she worked at various retail stores before going to work for public health as a home maker and client advocate 17 years ago. She went above and beyond for her clients, treating them as family. She loved animals, especially her pets. She enjoyed music, singing, yard work and flower gardening. Angie loved host parties and bake, especially pumpkin pie. She took many photos and was meticulous in her cleaning. She cherished spending time with her friends.
She is survived by her husband Jason Probst of Owatonna; her dad Mark Abrahamson of Northfield; mother Connie Huus of West Fargo, ND and sister Amy (and Bill) Miller of Faribault and best friend Michelle Lott. She was preceded in death by her twin brother Andy Abrahamson and her grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Michaelson Funeral Home.
