Alvie L. Arnold

OWATONNA — Alvie Lewis Arnold Jr., 89, of Owatonna, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Birchwood Cottages.
He was born November 1, 1932 in Albert Lea to Alvie and Thora (Jensen) Arnold. Alvie grew up in Hartland and attended school in New Richland where he graduated in 1950. After high school, Alvie attended Minneapolis School of Business, then he continued his education at Mankato State School of Business. He was united in marriage to Margery Berg on April 12, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Richland. Once he graduated from college, Alvie enlisted in the United States Navy where he served in California and Japan. After the military, the couple moved back to Owatonna and he Worked at Jostens for 26 years. After Jostens, he worked at NCS for 26 years. In his free time, Alvie loved to golf, tend to his garden, collect numerous coins, and look up his family's genealogy.
He is survived by his wife Margery Arnold of Owatonna; son, Rick (and Lori) Arnold of New Richland daughter, Tami (and Kevin) Danger of Braham; grandchildren, Trevor (and Kendra) Arnold, Brendon Arnold, Bobbi Jo (and Eric) Lierman; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Raegan, Gavin, Harper, and Grant; sister Elizabeth (and Duane) Ratigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Thora Arnold; grandson, Levi Arnold.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 1PM at Michaelson Funeral Home with a visitation from 12PM- 1PM.
