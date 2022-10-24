LAMBERTON — Alice M. Schwering, age 71 of Lamberton, MN, died October 20, 2022, at Sanford Tracy Medical Center in Tracy, MN. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Northwood Church in Redwood Falls, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Lamberton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com .
Alice Mae (Schmoll) Schwering, the daughter of William and Martha (Ehrich) Schmoll, was born February 15, 1951, in Faribault, MN. Alice attended school and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1969. While walking one day, Alice crossed paths with her future husband, Steve Schwering, and the two were united in marriage on May 12, 1970. They were blessed with six children. They lived in a variety of places in southern Minnesota, settling in Lamberton 20 years ago.
Raising her family and caring for her home was most important to Alice. A great teacher to her children, Alice willingly shared her talents and wisdom and was the "go to" for all things for her family. She volunteered with her children's activities and was a leader for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts for many years. She loved to quilt and crochet and was an outstanding cook. Her greatest joy was being there for her family.
Alice is survived by her best friend and husband of 52 years, Steve Schwering of Lamberton, MN; children, Scott Schwering, Alan (Tammy) Schwering, Brenda (Kent) Furch, Daniel Schwering, Richard Schwering, and Katie Schwering; 18 grandchildren; one step-grandchild; 11 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene (Chuck) Thomas, Clarence Schmoll, Larry Schmoll, David (Debra) Schmoll, Kathy (Jeff) Jacobson, Ruth (Marvin) Thompson, Dennis Schmoll, John Schmoll, and Nancy Schmoll; and other loving relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Martha; brothers, Roy Schmoll and Phillip Schmoll; and sisters, Cindy Schmoll, Harriet Kessler, Bernice Norton, and Norma Laue.
