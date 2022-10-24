Alice M. Schwering

LAMBERTON — Alice M. Schwering, age 71 of Lamberton, MN, died October 20, 2022, at Sanford Tracy Medical Center in Tracy, MN. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Northwood Church in Redwood Falls, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Lamberton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com .

