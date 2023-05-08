Alice M. Bergeron

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Alice Marie Bergeron, 92, of Blooming Prairie, formerly of Owatonna, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Mayo Health Systems - Austin hospital.
Alice Marie Jensen was born June 26, 1930 in a rural home to Arthur and Olianna (Garnes) Jensen in Oklee, MN. She attended grade school and graduated from Oklee high school in 1948 and then went on to graduate from the Dakota Business College, Fargo, ND in 1949. She worked as a secretary and demonstrated pianos at the J.M. Wylie Piano Company in Fargo.
Alice married Howard U. Bergeron April 20, 1952 at Zion Lutheran Church in Oklee. They moved to Racine, Wisconsin where their daughter Karen was born in 1954, and moved back to MN in 1955. Howard began partnership with his father in the construction business in the tri-state area. In 1967 Alice and her family moved to Owatonna, MN where Bergeron Construction, Inc was headquartered, and Alice became the secretary-treasurer of the company until 1988, after Howard's death. Alice worked as a legal secretary for John Smith of Owatonna during that time as well. She loved her home, her neighbors, and the community of Owatonna. Their home was a frequent gathering place for her daughter, six grandchildren, extended family, and many friends. Her grandchildren have many great and lasting memories of being with her.
Alice and Howard enjoyed traveling in and out of the country with Alice's favorite destination being Norway and Denmark, accompanying Alice's mother Olianna on that trip. They visited her mother's childhood home, church, and relatives. During that time Alice and Howard enjoyed eight summers on their houseboat on the Mississippi and St. Croix with family and friends Many winters were spent in Arizona where she was active in community events, and enjoyed playing poker with her neighbors.
Alice appreciated the efforts of volunteers and hosted several Volunteer Appreciation Dinners for various organizations in Owatonna. She was an advocate for victims' rights, and initiated petitions and letters to lawmakers in MN and AZ. She continued to fight on behalf of the victims with goals of justice by changing sentencing guidelines of the perpetrators.
Her love of playing the piano and especially her Hammond Chord organ lasted her entire life. She had never had a piano lesson but played her favorite hymns and songs by ear. She frequently said, "Words fill the mind, but music fills the sole." She especially took great pleasure playing in a small music group who played at nursing homes and other events such as the Saco Church where she played the old pump organ. In her later years she played her 60-year-old organ for her friends at the Heather Haus Assisted Living facility in Blooming Prairie, where she lived for the last three years of her life.
Alice is survived, was loved and will be deeply missed by her only daughter Karen Throckmorton and her son-in-law Michael Throckmorton, of Hertford, NC, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and two sisters in law.
She was preceded in death by her infant son Scott Howard Bergeron, husband Howard Bergeron, her parents and brothers Willard, Raymond, and Alvin Jensen, and niece Sharon Jensen.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Amanda Floy will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.