Alfred Jens Jensen

OWATONNA — Alfred "Al" Jens Jensen, age 86, of Owatonna, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Ecumen Brooks.
Al was born September 6, 1936, in Jackson, Minnesota to Alfred and Anne (Verchota) Jensen. He graduated from Austin High School in 1955. Following graduation, Al attended Austin Vocational School to earn his Engineering Technician degree. He married Jeanne Purcell on February 2, 1957 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. The couple moved to Owatonna in 1960. They were blessed with four children.
Al worked for Owatonna Tool Company/SPX Power Team for 39 1/2 years until he retired in 1998. Al served his country in the United States Army Reserve until 1962. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a leader and member of the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the Owatonna Youth Hockey Association Board. He was a member of the Owatonna Eagles Club. His hobbies included woodworking, wood carving, fishing, hunting, golfing, and riding his motorcycle. Al loved spending time with his family and friends. Al and Jeanne enjoyed traveling to many states including Alaska and Hawaii. They also enjoyed spending their winters in Harlingen, Texas for 18 years.
Al is survived by his children: Mike (Mary) Jensen of Owatonna; Pat (Brian) Bentley of Owatonna; Cheryl (Brian) Spatenka of Owatonna; Tim (Nancy) Jensen of Buffalo, MN; his grandchildren: Matt (Sadie) Jensen, Josh (fiancée Caitlin Schneider) Jensen, Jenny (Abdeslam) Mazouz, Megan (Rob) McNabb, Sara (Ivan) Pandiyan, Kory Spatenka, Amy (Jon) Zitur, Cassie (Bryce) Miller, Shannon Jensen, and Nick Jensen; his great grandchildren: Olivia Pandiyan, Julia Pandiyan, Nora Mazouz, Adam Mazouz, Lucas McNabb, Violet McNabb, Dawson Zitur, Ayla Zitur, and Lucy Jensen; sister, Margaret (Roger) Collins; brother, Charles Jensen; brothers-in-law Donald (Lois) Purcell and Thomas Purcell, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanne; parents, Alfred and Anne Jensen; sister, Bonnie Hall; brother, Donald Jensen; sisters-in-law, Ceil Jensen and Marlene Jensen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owatonna, with visitation prior to the service at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Medford, MN.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or to the donor's choice.
