Alfred Jens Jensen

OWATONNA — Alfred "Al" Jens Jensen, age 86, of Owatonna, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at Ecumen Brooks.

To send flowers to the family of Alfred Jensen, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 17
Visitation
Friday, February 17, 2023
11:30AM-12:50PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 17
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 17, 2023
1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments