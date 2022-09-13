Aaron Schlingmann

JANESVILLE — AARON KYLE SCHLINGMANN, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident near Melrose at the age of 43.
Aaron was born on January 7, 1979, in Battle Creek, Michigan. On February 14, 1979, he was adopted into the loving arms of his parents, Jeff and Sharon (Weber) Schlingmann along with his sister, Shannon. Throughout his childhood, Aaron attended several different elementary and middle schools, graduating from Owatonna High School with the class of 1997. Aaron continued his education at Minnesota State University in Mankato and obtained a business degree. He worked for several companies until he decided to return to MSU, graduating in December of 2010 with a Bachelors degree in Information Systems, and was currently employed with Federated Insurance.
Aaron met his wife Katie Sexton in 2009 and fell madly in love with her. Aaron and Katie were united in marriage on October 2, 2010, at the Hubbard House in Mankato. Together they made a family of four beautiful children while residing in Janesville.
Aaron was an avid motorcycle rider and loved to take long day trips as well as riding his bike down to the Florida Keys in 2022. Aaron adored his four children and spent countless hours with them going to parks, watching the buffalo in Mankato, going on walks with their dog, Harley and just spending time with them. Aaron will forever be missed by his children, his wife, family and friends. May peace find you and continue to provide support and courage for us.
Aaron is survived by his loving wife, Katie; children: Grace (13), Kyla (10), Aidan (8), and Liam (5); parents, Jeff and Sharon Schlingmann of St. Cloud; sister, Shannon (Craig) Mart of St. Francis; mother-in-law, Bonnie Sexton of Janesville; sisters-in-law: Jodie Sexton of Mankato, and Jessica (Ryan) DeBoer of Milaca; brother-in-law: Derek (Heidi) Sexton of Janesville; nieces and nephews: Madison and Abigail Mart, Brennen and Kaden Mogensen, Emma Sexton, and Kennen, Ellaina and Drayson DeBoer; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Helen and Raymond Weber; paternal grandparents, Ramona and Everett Schlingmann; father-in-law, Steven Sexton
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Janesville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Janesville with Fr. Brian Mulligan as Celebrant.
