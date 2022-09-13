Aaron Schlingmann

JANESVILLE — AARON KYLE SCHLINGMANN, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident near Melrose at the age of 43.

Service information

Sep 18
Visitation
Sunday, September 18, 2022
2:00PM-6:00PM
Janesville Chapel
107 N. Skookum St.
Janesville, MN 56048
Sep 19
Visitation
Monday, September 19, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sep 19
Funeral Service
Monday, September 19, 2022
11:00AM
