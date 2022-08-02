It's been six years since Matt Zurbriggen joined the Owatonna Middle School faculty as the assistant principal. He is now on his next adventure, but still within the district, as the new principal of Wilson Elementary School. 

After six years as an assistant principal at the Owatonna Middle School, Matt Zurbriggen is ready to take on his next role as the new principal for Wilson Elementary School. (Photo courtesy of Matt Zurbriggen)
During his time at the Owatonna Middle School, Matt Zurbriggen along — with Julie Sullivan and Erin Halverson — were instrumental in introducing the SOAR program.  (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

