It's been six years since Matt Zurbriggen joined the Owatonna Middle School faculty as the assistant principal. He is now on his next adventure, but still within the district, as the new principal of Wilson Elementary School.
"I've been excited from the get-go," Zurbriggen said of his new role. "I think I was a little nervous at first when it was announced in the spring and I had some down time, but now that I've started I'm more excited than ever for the upcoming school year."
After graduating college with a Spanish and business degree, Zurbriggen worked in a bank for nearly a year before he changed gears and got into education.
"My grandfather was a retired teacher coach, and after he passed away, I felt the motivation to get into the world of education," he said. "So that's when I got into being an instructional coach, and then moved on to teach Spanish."
While teaching in a different district, Zurbriggen coached sports and also acted as an advisor for multiple clubs, which he said helped guide him toward wanting to be in a leadership role.
"I think advising and coaching was really the springboard that inspired me to seek my principal licensure," he said. "I was fortunate to have the experience as an instructional coach and educator to see the workings of education from different levels."
Through his time as the OMS assistant principal, he knew moving on to Wilson was the right decision for his personal and professional life.
"It all just fell into place," he said, stating OMS principal Julie Sullivan has been supportive in his decision. "Julie was instrumental in my decision to take on this role. She had given me so much flexibility in my role as assistant principal that it really prepared me for stepping into this and feeling comfortable. I certainly don't know everything, but I do have a good foundation and support to help support the staff, students and their families."
"Matt has been a great assistant principal at OMS for the last five years," Assistant Superintendent Michelle Krell said. "He will do a fantastic job in his new role."
First and foremost for his new role as principal, Zurbriggen's main goal is longevity.
"This is really a feeling I have in my heart, that I have explored and performed in different roles in education, I can settle into this and continue to re-energize myself each year and not become stagnant," he said. "I want to continue to enhance family and culture in the building for the staff, the students and their families. I think those two are the foundation to who I am personally, and if I can bring that into the school, I think a lot of other things will fall into place."
He said from his first day in Owatonna, the city and community felt like home.
"I've worked and lived in other districts, and in Owatonna I was quick to realize how amazing the school district is and the amount of opportunities there are here for families," he said. "There's always room for improvement, but I think from a foundation standpoint, Owatonna is an amazing place to be."