Young professionals from around the community gathered Wednesday at Riverland Community College for a lunch and learn discussing adult mental health first aid.

Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Young Professionals gather Wednesday for a lunch and learn presentation from Kim Schaufenbuel at Riverland Community College. The topics discussed focused on mental health in the workplace and how to have meaningful conversations about mental health challenges. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Kim Schaufenbuel leads the discussion and gives guests a brief overview of the mental health first aid course during the lunch and learn event. She encouraged all guests to sign up for the full training, which has proven to lessen the stigmas surrounding mental illness and the challenges that go along with it. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

