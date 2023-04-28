"Not too hard."
That's how 20-year-old Hunter Huebbe describes running his own coffee roasting business.
Huebbe, a 2020 graduate of Owatonna High School, recently purchased Straight River Coffee from its previous owners, Scott and Pam Haglund.
Youth isn't a set-back, according to Huebbe.
"I’ve always been told I have an old soul, so I’m hoping that’s enough to bank on," he said.
With no prior experience running his own business, he cites intuition and good fiscal management as the key to his success. He also credits his family members for inspiring his entrepreneurial spirit, many of whom own businesses of their own.
Huebbe has only been operating Straight River for a few weeks, but he already has a long history in the coffee business. Following a two-year stint as a Starbucks barista in high school, he got a job at Straight River shortly after it opened in 2018. Since then, he's grown from an avid coffee drinker into a self-described coffee enthusiast.
Earlier this year, the Haglunds decided to retire from coffee roasting. Huebbe jumped at the chance to be his own boss.
"They were looking to sell to someone, and their first thought was me," Huebbe said. "Which was a huge honor."
As owner of Straight River, Huebbe does most of the same tasks he once performed as an employee — roasting coffee beans, packaging orders, and keeping the place tidy — except now he has to operate the business as his own.
Huebbe initially worked long hours after taking ownership, sometimes 15 hours a day, but it's gotten easier with experience. He still reaches out to Scott for business advice when he needs it.
"I’ve had a very easy transition because they did all the hard work for a long time," Huebbe said. "Being able to continue that is going to be a fun challenge."
Huebbe enjoys being self-employed. Though customers tend to come in waves, he finds working alone relaxing. He doesn't have to punch in at the start of his shift each morning, and he gets to work on his own terms.
"I wanted to do something for me, not for someone else’s company," Huebbe said. Going to line some millionaire’s pockets, I can’t do that morally."
Huebbe describes himself as an Owatonna native, but his coffee products hail from around the globe. Straight River sources its beans from 16 different countries, with the majority coming from Brazil and Ethiopia. Between different bean varieties, roasts, grinds, and flavorings, he estimates that customers have hundreds of options to choose from. Straight River has so many options, in fact, that he can't display them all in-store.
"Go to our website," Huebbe says. "That is by far the easiest way to see everything we offer."
The website also allows coffee lovers to order online for pickup or delivery in Owatonna, or to ship orders anywhere in the United States.
Huebbe says customers shouldn't expect too many changes in coming months, but he's already made the business his own. Straight River recently launched a loyalty program, an idea the Haglunds had considered but never implemented.
"It's an easy way to give back to the customers," he says.
Less than a month after taking over, Huebbe already has his eye on the future of the business. Straight River shares a building with Finholdt Auto Repair, but he hopes to outgrow the current location in the future.
His advice to other aspiring entrepreneurs?
"Just do it," he said. "It's not that intimidating if you're truly passionate about it."