It was the start of a new year, and despite having felt ill for the past week, 22-year-old Aaron Quast was ready for a new beginning.


Phelps Street fire Jan 2023

A fire at 246 Phelps Street left a young married couple without a home Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation with the State Fire Marshal, but the point of origin was determined to be behind the refrigerator in the kitchen. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Phelps St. fire Jan 2023

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, the upstairs tenant at 246 Phelps Street in Owatonna discovered a fire in his kitchen. All residents were safely evacuated, but two cats died in the fire. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Tristan Nelson

Tristan Nelson cuddles with the two cats he shares with his husband, Aaron Quast. Cats Onyx and Sweet Pea both died in a fire incident that happened Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Quast)
Aaron and Tristan

Aaron Quast (right) and his husband Tristan Nelson are currently staying at a friend's house after a fire in their apartment destroyed all their belongings and left them without a home. The couple also lost their two cats in the event. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Quast)

