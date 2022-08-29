Roxanne Wacek was born and raised in First Baptist Church in Owatonna's downtown, across the street from the courthouse and kitty-corner from Central Park.
"I bet I did just about everything," Wacek said, remembering her life at the church. "I did all the things that the kids do. I became a Sunday school teacher; I led vacation bible school. I was on almost every board at one point in time. I worked a lot in the kitchen and was on the social committee, and I was in the women's group that made quilts."
The last committee Wacek served on, however, was one she served with a heavy heart. In the beginning of the year, Wacek was joined by two others to form the sale committee, with a mission to sell the 130-plus-year-old church as the shrinking First Baptist congregation could not longer sustain it.
"Over the last few years, membership had been dwindling for whatever reason, blame it on COVID or life in general," Wacek said. "With a small congregation, the finances were not coming in. It just seemed we were unable to keep the church and care for it in the way it needed to be cared for … We did the best we could."
Through some twist of fate — or perhaps even a calling — one of Steele County's newest churches found its way to First Baptist's steeple.
"One of our members happens to be neighbors with someone from First Baptist," said Christian Kohs, senior pastor of Redemption Church. "When they heard they were selling a church, they responded that we wanted to put in a bid."
The birth of a church
Redemption Church — an affiliate with the USMB, or U.S. Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches — got its start in 2019, when Kohs and his wife, Erica, started noticing more and more non-Christians spending time at their personally organized Bible study. Eventually, the Bible study moved to a Sunday time to help "gain some commitment," growing into the birth of Redemption Church, which Kohs said operates more like a non-denominational church.
Being a church without a home at first, Redemption was able to utilize the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Seventh Avenue in Owatonna. While it was nice to be inside a church that didn't utilize the building on Sundays (the Seventh Day church believes in the literal Sabbath of Sunday being the day of rest), Kohs said there were still obstacles in it not being a true "home."
"We couldn't do much, because it wasn't ours," Kohs said. "We couldn't have mid-week kids or our recovery group that we have now. We couldn't do any real ministry, just preaching on Sunday mornings."
Kohs laughed about how, as a baby church, they were even limited to where they could provide baptisms, heading to a local hotel in the middle of winter.
"People are meeting Jesus, and we just pack up and go to the hotel," he said.
About a year later, Redemption moved into the strip mall behind Godfather's Pizza on Oakdale Street, leasing the space. This allowed the church to provide more programs and for the congregation to grow, but Kohs said the growth quickly outpaced the available space.
"We grew significantly during the pandemic," Kohs said, adding they had roughly 40 members when they first moved to the strip mall, and by the time they were ready to move again, they were pushing 100. "We had chairs set up in the lobby and around the outside of the sanctuary; our kids' rooms were bursting … We needed something."
A summer of transition
While Wacek still holds much of the nostalgia of First Baptist church near and dear to her heart, she said she is "nothing but happy" to see Kohs and Redemption Church move in. Selling the building for a "deal," Kohs and Wacek both said it was important to see the historic building continue to be used as a place of worship.
"We were sad about our church having to close, but we were just more than delighted and excited to met Christian and his church members to hear about their thoughts on the church," Wacek said. "Their church is growing, and I am just overly excited that they are there."
Moving in at the beginning of summer, Kohs said they plan on keeping everything inside First Baptist, from the stained glass to the pews, to preserve the history of the church.
"When you look at the pews, you can still see the back marks on them of all the people who have come here to worship," Kohs said. "We want to keep what they started alive, so it all stays."
Being located downtown has been especially enthralling for Kohs, as he said providing outreach into the Owatonna community has always been the goal for Redemption. Just recently, he said a man came into the church before he had a court hearing across the street and simply asked Kohs if they could pray for awhile.
"That is what it is all about — we are here to serve the city," Kohs said. "It's not about getting more elbow room, it is about providing refuge and worship in Owatonna. To redeem and build lives. To help people."
One of the big pieces of community ministry started by First Baptist that Kohs said he is excited to continue on is the annual chili feed held during the night of the annual Holiday Lighted Parade in downtown. After the purchase of the church was finalized in the spring, Kohs said the church gifted him with the chili recipe used year after year.
"We want to keep that," Kohs said, adding it feels like God's work that Redemption would move into an old church that needs new life breathed into it. "We're not hiding on the edge of town anymore; we're right here, and that is a great way to continue the ministry of having a church downtown."
Overwhelmed with gratitude that her lifetime church will once again be filled with people, Wacek said she is excited to watch Redemption continue to grow.
"I am ready to celebrate them and this new beginning," she said. "When the chili feed comes, we will go. We will help if they need us. And yes, we will have a bowl of chili."