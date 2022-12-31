After COVID-19 effectively put the world on pause in 2020, and a hybrid form of life greeted the following year, 2022 was all about the "new normal" — and it proved to be a normal everyone was excited to get behind.
There were painful stories to come out of the year — including the March death of 19-year-old Brett Delhanty on Lemond Road following a one-vehicle crash, and the June death of Crystal Valley Cooperative employee Paul Frantum, who died after getting stuck in a grain bin at the location in Hope. And there were controversial stories — such as the viral Dairy Queen Tik Tok video that showed the community in a less than favorable light on the national stage. But there was much more to be celebrated throughout the past 12 months.
From the warm reception the reopening of Dairy Queen received after five months closed, to the excitement over electric scooters in Owatonna and a new sister-owned resale store in Medford, the true highlights of the year include new growth, star-studded and locally grown entertainment, fresh eats and a miraculous recovery.
Without a doubt, Owatonna is embarking on a new normal, and in-between the heartache and the hard work, the community is ready to use the wind 2022 has given beneath its wings and soar into a new year.
For now, here are the 10 biggest stories in the Owatonna People's Press in 2022, calculated by website statistics and community reactions.
1. City bustles with growth
It's no secret: Owatonna is growing — and there are no signs to indicate that growth will be slowing down anytime soon.
In January, the city of Owatonna entered into an annexation agreement with Owatonna Township to bring 17 acres into city limits to develop what is being considering one of the largest housing projects in the community's recent history.
The land, originally owned by Ihlenfeld Family Partnerships, is currently under development by Kuepers, Inc. Architects & Builders, based out of Brainerd, and would bring 276 housing units in five three-story, market-rate apartment complexes.
The plan is to open the first two buildings, providing a total of 96 units to the area, for leasing by fall 2023. The third building, according to company president Steve Kuepers, will likely be erected shortly after.
Also in January, locally-owned Climate By Design International (CDI) announced it would be embarking on a $37 million facility project in Owatonna's Industrial Park. The manufacturing company founded by Tom Peterson and his wife creates desiccant dehumidifiers and critical process air handlers.
Aside from the 66,000-square-foot facility on Park Drive, where a majority of the operations occur, Peterson said they are also currently leasing a 30,000-square-foot facility on State Avenue and have some storage at the Owatonna Area Business Development Center.
Still, there just isn't enough room for the homegrown business that currently staffs about 150 individuals. So they decided to build to keep up with the rapid growth of the company, breaking ground in August on the 212,700 square-foot building planned to be completed next year.
It was the announcement of the total makeover coming to the downtown riverfront that caused the biggest stir in the community.
Announced in November, locally-based Redline Development Group will completely develop the underutilized 300 block of Walnut Avenue along the riverfront into ASCEND — Owatonna’s first mixed used complex.
“This has involved a tremendous level of working together with the city, the Chamber and a lot of people from other organizations in the city,” said Scott Mohs, co-owner of Redline and owner of Mohs Contracting. “Everyone agrees this area needs to be updated and revitalized. With this project, we will be able to turn the riverfront into a vibrant and vital piece of Owatonna.”
ASCEND is estimated to cost $27 million and will be a 127,000-square-foot, six-story building that will include 70 luxury apartments on the upper levels and 20,000 square feet of flexible commercial space on the main floor. Included in the project, scheduled to begin next spring and be completed by fall 2024, will be the redevelopment of city streets.
The project will notably include the relocation of Mineral Springs Brewery into ASCEND's first floor, tripling the space for the local brewery with both indoor and outdoor seating. The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will also relocate to the corner of Oak Avenue and Main Street so its current site can be a part of the redevelopment. Chamber President Brad Meier said this decision was made by the Chamber Board because it "fits with the Chamber's mission of the vitality of the community."
2. Steele County making a name in entertainment
While the Steele County Free Fair is consistently one of the biggest providers of entertainment locally — including the 2022 grandstand performances featuring country music legend Joe Nichols, the iconic duo of Maddie and Tae and the beloved fan-favorite Hairball — there was a lot of excitement surrounding the world of entertainment in Steele County.
Keeping with the theme of the Steele County Fairgrounds being the place to be, in June the National Cutting Horse Association selected the fairgrounds as the site for its back-to-back competitions: the Amateur and Non Pro Extravaganza and NCHA Days.
During the competition, the riders had no reigns, controlling the horses with only their legs and feet, keeping their hands by their sides. Within the 150-second period of each horse being shown, the horses make up to 60 turns.
In August, Owatonna-based filmmaker Hamid Torabpour, owner of Winter State Entertainment, began filming the company's first mini series in Manthey Park. The series, done exclusively in Owatonna, will have a medieval fantasy theme.
A couple months later, Torabpour and Winter State made headlines again as the long-awaited "Angry Neighbors" film finally premiered on the silver screen. The film, starring Frank Langella, Bobby Cannavale and Stockard Channing, was filmed inside an Owatonna home as well as at a home just outside Waseca. The city of Wayzata was also used to mirror the Hamptons, where the story takes place.
Another Winter State project, "Summertime Dropouts," became available on Amazon Prime within days of the "Angry Neighbors" premiere. "Summertime Dropouts" was also filmed in Owatonna and features actor Quinton Aaron, among others.
Blooming Prairie native Josh Braaten may very well be on his way to becoming a household name, specifically after his role in one of Netflix's most popular series of the year, "DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
Braaten, who has previously been starring in a Disney Channel series "Secrets of Sulphur Springs," said he never expected the Dahmer show to become as "big as it is," with the series streaming more than 700 million hours within three weeks. Braaten portrayed the role of a young Lionel Dahmer, father to the infamous serial killer.
3. Community anticipating new eats
Owatonna's food options are becoming more diverse, as three new restaurants have committed to opening in the city.
Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop opened Wednesday in the former location of Little Caesars on South Oak Avenue. The 24-hour restaurant is an "authentic Mexican" chain in South Dakota, Utah and Minnesota.
The menu offers a wide variety of Mexican fare — from burritos and entrees in the breakfast section (available 24 hours) to a number of specials, vegetarians items, seafood items, and long lists of burrito, enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada and torta options.
Though ready and eager to serve hungry guests, Smokin' Silverback Craft BBQ is still waiting for its day to open doors. Owner Benny Meyer first began moving in to the former Godfather's Pizza location this summer, but unexpected and necessary upgrades have continued to delay the opening. As of Friday, the owner stated on Facebook there are still final projects needed to be completed and hopes to be open shortly after the New Year.
Celebration was heard throughout the city when it was finally announced in August an Italian restaurant would move in to the former Jerry's Supper Club on Cedar Avenue.
Construction is underway for Roma's Italian Eatery to fill the space that has remained empty since 2012. A March opening is anticipated. Owner Craig Korvela, along with partner Brett Reese and a handful of other private investors, owns and manages both Redemption in Faribault and Reunion in Northfield.
The announcement was made two months after the completion of the Engage Owatonna restaurant survey, which garnered more than 1,000 responses, with an overwhelming 894 people stating they want to see an Italian restaurant come to the city.
4. Remembering Marty Fetters
Though Marty Fetters died shortly before the end of 2021, the beginning of the New Year was spent celebrating and remembering the life of the woman who gave with her whole being.
Married to Federated Insurance Chairman Jeff Fetters, Marty was affectionately known in Owatonna as the First Lady of Federated. More so, however, Marty was known for being in the front line of causes she strongly believed in, including Feed My Starving Children, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Community Pathways of Steele County.
Because of her substantial support — both in time and in monetary value — the new Community Pathways facility memorialized Marty in August with a mural of her family farm. Prior to her death, Marty had sold her portion of the family farm and donated the proceeds to the community nonprofit, making the critical facility expansion possible.
5. The miraculous recovery of Anthony Young
Miracles happen — just ask the Owatonna teen who survived a horrific July car crash, hospitalizing him for two months.
Anthony Young was studying to become a barber in Minneapolis when the crash occurred, resulting in a traumatic brain injury and requiring immediate surgery to repair his T-5 and T-6 vertebrae. Despite the odds being against him, and with the entire community of Owatonna rallying behind him, Young spent two months relearning how to walk and talk, eventually returning home in September.
6. Ribbon cuttings aplenty
Long-awaited and vital projects to the Owatonna community were finalized in 2022, and celebrated during formal ribbon cuttings.
"Dreams come true" was the theme of the August ribbon cutting inside the lobby of the new Courtyard by Marriott, nestled in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue in downtown Owatonna.
In October, crowds once again gathered downtown to celebrate the completion of the drawn-out streetscape project, which was extended into 2022 after unexpected asbestos removal caused delays in the 2021 construction year.
The same month, emotions of all kinds filled the parking lot of Community Pathways of Steele County to celebrate the expansion of the facility that doubled the nonprofit's footprint and allowed permanent space for two additional nonprofits — Let's Smile, Inc. and Transitional Housing of Steele County.
7. State of current high school determined — sort of
After seven months of deliberation by a task force comprised of 25 community members, the Owatonna School Board made two decisions in April on what will become of the current Owatonna High School.
The first decision is the district will remain in ownership of the C plaza, gymnasium, locker room space and VoAg building, as well as the parking space, to consolidate the district offices and maintenance spaces currently being housed at location on both Bridge and Rose streets.
As for the rest of the campus, there may not be a final decision — but there is a direction.
The district entered into a development agreement with Paul Warshauer of Grande Venues/FOHS (Former Owatonna High School) LLC to seek out viable options to redevelop the areas of the building that will not remain with the district. Warshauer originally requested 180 days to seek out local partnerships and qualified investors to partner on the project.
Potential uses currently being discussed include preserving the 1921 building as a performing arts center and a social services hub, as well as create senior housing on the south side of the property where the practice fields are located. A third idea thrown out there has been developing the site as a community center, including discussions with YMCA.
In October, following the submittal of a proposal, FOHS launched a second survey to "pinpoint" community wants for the campus.
The new Owatonna High School is scheduled to be completed in 2023, with students attending the new school in the fall.
8. Single mother dies in ATV crash
While fatal crashes are always tragic, the community of Owatonna was shaken when Kayla Wimer-Wood died in July following an ATV crash in Houston County. She was 33.
Wimer-Wood was working when the all-terrain vehicle crashed, and was the driver and only occupant.
It was the three children and three stepchildren left behind in the wake of Wimer-Wood's death that struck the community. In 2017, Wimer-Wood advocated for two of her sons to be formally adopted by her late husband, Dennis Wimer, Jr., after he died that summer.
Wimer-Wood spoke passionately in 2017 about living each day to its fullest, a lesson she said losing Dennis taught her.
“If I can take one thing out of this it’s that life is too short,” she said. “If it’s something that can be done today, let’s do it. Why wait?”
9. Elections bring tensions
Though nearly all incumbents won another term in 2022, election season didn't come without its share of drama.
Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele was once again challenged by deputy Darrin Helget, and while the political race was "tamer" between the two men than it had been in 2018, the community anticipated another tough race.
Thiele ultimately secured another term with 60% of the total votes.
Three political newcomers filed for a chance to serve on Owatonna's City Council: Peng Olson, Seth Madole and Molly Kerr. The three challenged incumbents Dan Boeke, Nate Dotson and Brent Svenby, respectively.
Councilor Dave Burbank was also up for election, but ran unopposed.
While the incumbents all secured another term, it didn't come without good conversation and challenging ideas from the fresh faces. Madole, Olson and Kerr all pushed community engagement as something missing from the city, and post Election Day the City Council has begun speaking more openly about need more community input on important city projects.
The race to watch, however, was the Owatonna School Board. A record 11 candidates filed to fill four seats, including incumbents Mark Sebring, Jolayne Mohs, Lori Weisenburger and Nikki Gieseke. Joining them on the ballot were newcomers Lloyd Brandt, Jan Guse, Elizabeth Hedlund, Michael Herman, Josh Indahl, April St. Martin and Colin Whalen.
Candidate forums for the School Board race were highly tense throughout October, including challengers claiming the current board members lack transparency, that Owatonna students are testing below the state average (which the People's Press disproved through the Minnesota Department of Education) and demanding better parent involvement in the classrooms. Incumbents focused on prioritizing the budget and attracting and retaining quality educators throughout the election season.
Despite six years of experience on the School Board, Gieseke was unseated by Hedlund. Sebring, Mohs and Weisenburger were all re-elected to another term.
“My motto from the beginning was I would be running for the benefit of the good, and the four people who won will do a fabulous job,” she said. “Elizabeth will have a lot to learn, but I think it will be a great experience for her and I don’t think people should be shocked if I’m still at a board meeting asking questions, but now as a constituent.”
The political scene in 2022 cannot be discussed without the mentioning of the unexpected death of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February after battling kidney cancer for more than three years. He was 59.
His death triggered a special election to fill the remainder of his term, which expires in January. While more than a dozen people initially threw their names in the hat, the race came down to Republican Brad Finstad, of New Ulm, and Democrat Jeff Ettinger, of Austin.
While Finstad considered himself a strong conservative, Ettinger labeled himself as a moderate liberal. Finstad took the special election in August with 51% of the total votes, and both men immediately announced their intent to run for the term set to begin in 2023.
The two met in Owatonna for a highly covered candidate forum, with several state news outlets attending. The race was once again close, but Finstad secured a trip back to D.C. with 54% of the total votes.
10. Crime continues to frequent headlines
Looking at the amount of web views each story in 2022 had, local crime stories in Steele County encompasses roughly half of the top 100 stories of the year. While the types of crime and court stories that garnered interest in the community vary, there are a handful of stories that created ripples throughout the county.
Most notably, a former youth pastor at Northridge Church in Owatonna was charged in February with criminal sexual conduct with a 17-year-old — a felony.
Sean Patrick Masopust, 33, pleaded guilty in October to the crime, where he coerced a female teen in his youth group to begin an inappropriate and sexual relationship with him in 2018 from June to October. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Additional upset from the community was geared at the church itself, where Masopust, his wife and his in-laws worked. Since Masopust's arrest, his father-in-law Rev. Mark Perryman resigned from his position as lead pastor, and his mother-in-law Tammy Perryman resigned from her position as director of the church's day care.
The Minnesota District Assemblies of God office, which oversees the local church, was first made aware of Masopust's conduct in fall 2021, dismissing him from the ministry that November. No one from the church reported the crime to the police, however, until Dec. 21, 2021.
In March, a Waseca woman who stabbed her boyfriend at his Owatonna home on School Street received no prison time, despite pleading guilty.
Tierrah Vachon Lee Wells was sentenced to four years supervised probation. The judge and the prosecutor called it a "unique" dispositional departure from the sentencing guidelines, citing abuse from the male victim against Wells prior to the incident and Wells' "highly cooperative" behavior with child protective services.
Also in March, Hassan Nur Hassan was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the 2020 murder of 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed at Owatonna's Dartts Park. Hassan had fatally stabbed Mohamed in the chest after chasing another victim through the park just moments before.
During his sentencing, members of Mohamed's family shared victim impact statements, stating the victim was a "well-loved and respected" individual within his Somali community, leaving behind two sons. It was also revealed that Hassan had been the best man in Mohamed's wedding.
The following month, a Minneapolis man was sentenced to five years in prison for the 2020 shooting and killing of Dylan Lattery, and Owatonna native.
Travis Patrick Wade Leonard pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in January, acknowledging he had shot Lattery twice from behind in Leonard's Minneapolis home, including a fatal shot to the back of Lattery's head. Police later found a large amount of cash and marijuana inside the home. Leonard claimed Lattery was there to rob him, and that he was protecting his wife and infant child who were inside the home.
Owatonna City Engineer Kyle Skov made headlines in September after he allegedly punched and put another male in a headlock inside his home.
Kyle Aaron Skov was charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation, as well as two misdemeanor domestic assault charges. A juvenile witness told police the victim "was not doing anything wrong" when Skov attacked him.
In December, Skov pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault. The felony charge was dismissed and Skov was granted a stay of adjudication. He is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on Feb. 22.
Skov has been the city engineer since 2012, and was immediately placed on leave following his arrest.
Just before Christmas, a reported drive-by shooting took place in the early morning hours on 25th Street NE.
Davein DeWayne Rodgers, of Owatonna, was charged with a felony for dangerous weapons used in a drive-by shooting, a felony for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a felony for discharging a firearm and endangering safety.
No one was injured in the incident. Rodgers' next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.