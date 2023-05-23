Paws, pints and professionals will soon be flooding the trail along the Straight River — but only for a brief moment.
Looking for something different to do while giving back to the community, the Young Professionals group, through the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, has decided to host the city’s first ever 0.5K Beer Run — Owatonna’s Shortest Race — at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.
“We are always thinking about different ways to try to entice people to sign up for the group,” said Derek Delaney, member of the Y-Pro committee. “We realized doing more fun events is what is going to truly attract more young professionals, so we’ve been trying to see what fun events Owatonna isn’t currently doing.”
During one of these brainstorming sessions, Y-Pro President Megan Jenniges suggested a 0.5K fun run.
“I attended college in La Crosse, and one of the bars always hosted a 0.01K for St. Patrick’s Day, benefiting the Hunger Task Force,” Jenniges said.
“Our Y-Pro committee thought it would be awesome to put a little twist on it and give back to our community.”
Delaney said the rest of the committee was instantly onboard, recognizing that most people like to participate in the “pageantry” of races and marathons, but perhaps would rather not have to run further than they like.
“This is going to be a fun event that nobody in Owatonna has done before,” Delaney said.
A fluid partnership
Knowing they needed a good marketing strategy to get maximum amount of community engagement possible, Delaney said it was a quick decision to partner with Mineral Springs Brewery. Bill Cronin, co-owner of MSB, said they couldn’t be happier to see the Y-Pro group taking the lead on this new event.
“I’ve been wanting to bring a half-K to Owatonna for years,” he said. “I’ve seen people doing it in other communities that really make a whole debacle out of it, adding couches at the halfway point and stuff like that.”
The planning process is still ongoing, but Delaney said there will certainly be some fun elements during and after the race. One of those activities will include a “one shot” at the halfway mark of the race, where participants will have the opportunity to shoot one beer pong-like set up shot before finishing the race.
“We haven’t decided yet if that will be a giant ball into a five-gallon pail, or just a normal ping pong ball into a solo cup,” Delaney said. “But if you make the shot you will earn one more free drink ticket, compliments of Y-Pro.”
Cronin said the event couldn’t be on a better day, as the brewery was already planning on making it the first “big summer day” of the season. There will be a food truck rally at the brewery, featuring fan favorites Northwoods Smokehouse, Evan’s Eatery and Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm, and at 4 p.m. Travis Thamert will be providing musical entertainment. The evening will round out with a performance by the beloved Barefoot Winos.
Paying it forward
It’s not all about the fun, however. Delaney said when the planning committee first met with MSB, they decided quickly there needed to be a cause behind the event, providing an opportunity for the group, the brewery and all the participants to give back to the community.
“Y-Pro hosts a lot of events, but we wanted to extend that and give back to our community in a more tangible way,” Jenniges said. “Y-Pro is a growing organization, so we are hoping to expand our following, increase community awareness and demonstrate how young professionals are making a difference.”
Ultimately, the partnership landed quite easily on making a donation with funds raised through the race to the Steele County Humane Society.
“We are so honored to be selected, especially at this time when we are working really hard to get our shelter going,” said Becky Bangs, office manager with the humane society. Bangs said connection between the nonprofit and Y-Pro makes sense, specifically because of the trend the organization continues to see with younger adults adopting pets.
“Young adults that are on their own are really looking for that companionship in an animal, so a lot of our adoptions are happening through that age group,” she said.
While the construction of the shelter is in process, waiting for certain supplies to arrive to fully begin, Bangs said they are still looking to raise additional funds to ensure the shetler can be maintained and operated for a number of years. Whatever donation comes from the fun run, however, Bangs said the Y-Pro group can decide specifically where it goes: to the shelter or to the general operations fund.
“Our general fund is what helps us pay costs for vetting expenses, we spay and neuter all the animals and get them fully updated on vaccinations,” she said. “We also microchip the animals, and we need to pay for the food and little for all our fosters.”
Upon registration, participants who donate $25 before May 31 will receive a free beverage from MSB as well as a T-shirt. Representatives from the humane society will be on site during the event to provide more information on the organization.
While they won’t be bringing any animals available for adoption during the fun run, Delaney reminds everyone that MSB is “very pet-friendly” and that he wouldn’t be surprised if participants brought their pets with to run or walk in the mini marathon.
“I think there will be plenty of tails wagging,” Delaney said.
“It’s going to be a music day, a food day and a fundraiser day,” Cronin said. “It really is just going to be a fun day.”