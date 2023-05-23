Paws, pints and professionals will soon be flooding the trail along the Straight River — but only for a brief moment.

Y-Pro Fun Run

Wanting to have fun and give back simultaneously, the OACCT Young Professionals group will be hosting a 0.5K Beer Run on June 24 at Mineral Springs Brewery, raising funds to donate to the Steele County Humane Society. The event is open to anyone of all ages, as well as dogs such as Mya, who can run or walk alongside their owners. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


