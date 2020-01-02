Members of Turkey’s parliament vote to send Turkish troops to Libya to help the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival administration in eastern Libya that is seeking to capture the capital, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The Turkish lawmakers approved a motion at the emergency session and granted a one-year mandate for the deployment, despite concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate Libya’s conflict further and destabilize the region.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)