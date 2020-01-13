Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.