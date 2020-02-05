In this Jan. 8 file photo, protesters hold a banner with Arabic that reads, “Iran out, U.S. out, Baghdad is free” during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq. The Iraqi government has told its military not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led coalition forces in operations against the Islamic State group, two senior Iraqi military officials said. The move comes amid a crisis of mistrust tainting U.S.-Iraq ties after an American strike killed a top Iranian general and Iraqi militia commander. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra, File)