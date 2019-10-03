Italian ham is put on display in a deli in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 3. The U.S. had prepared for Wednesday’s ruling and already drawn up lists of the dozens of goods it would put tariffs on. They include EU cheeses, olives, and whiskey, as well as planes, helicopters and aircraft parts in the case _ though the decision is likely to require fine-tuning of that list if the Trump administration agrees to go for the tariffs. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)