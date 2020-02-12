Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Light snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Some blowing and drifting snow. Low around -15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Light snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Some blowing and drifting snow. Low around -15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%.