Politics have long been capable of divisiveness, but it seems those dinner table disagreements are more fractious than ever.
Roger Warehime with Foremost Brewing Cooperative said that, while he isn't seeing tension and arguments happening between the conservative and liberal community members in Owatonna, he was seeing something he thought was equally as concerning.
"What I see is people just not talk to each other," Warehime said. "People are not talking to people of different views. People who lean red talk to the red, and the blues talk to the blues. I certainly believe they can associate with one another and get along, but there's probably certain topics that never get talked about."
At Foremost, Warehime said it's all about "bringing people together" to exchange ideas and learn. That is why he felt it's the perfect organization to bring a Braver Angels Workshop to town. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Braver Angels is a nonprofit grassroots organization that seeks to depolarize American politics though programs designed to help people learn to listen and be receptive to those with opposing views through an established foundation of trust. According to Braver Angels volunteer Bruce MacKenzie, who will be one of the moderators for the Owatonna event, it also helps people learn about themselves.
"What we provide in the workshop is a very structured program that helps participants go through that process of learning the skills on how to listen to what people are saying, and then in a very similar manner, learning the skill on how they can respond to what they've heard and share their own perspective in a way that is likely to be heard by the other side," MacKenzie said. "One of the most important things that I've learned in all of this is that people will not hear you until they have been shown that you have heard them."
While Braver Angels provides a few different types of workshops, the one in Owatonna will specifically be what they call their "red/blue" workshop, focused on bridging the partisan divide. It is a three-hour long workshop where those in attendance participate in moderated activities and embark on thought-provoking discussions.
"It's one of those things where you have to come with an open mind and be willing to leave some of yourself out there, too," MacKenzie said. "I have probably learned more about why I think the way I do from this program, and I have a much stronger belief in why I believe the way I do because of that understanding."
Warehime, who has only participated in online Braver Angels workshops, said he also has learned more about himself than he expected.
"I found that I move my own beliefs some or discovered my beliefs and discovered that I'm not as far one direction as I thought," Warehime said. "Having these conversations with people who have different beliefs than me, I feel closer now to people on the other side and just feel more of a connection."
Those who are interest in taking part in the Braver Angels workshop are asked to pre-register prior to the event, even if it is the day of.
"For those people who are on the fence and feeling apprehensive about coming, I would encourage you to jump off the fence," Warehime said. "I am frustrated with the polarization I see in our politis, and I'm a person who likes to do things. I think the way I can make an impact is locally. I can't do much about it at the national or state levels, but at least here we can do something."