Growing up, Deb Ensley said she only had a handful of books in her home. In fact, it wasn’t until she was in public school that she was able to develop a lifelong love and passion for reading.
“We have the potential to jumpstart that with the kids in Steele County, no matter what their means are,” Ensley said.
Since 2014, Ensley and the Women United have been heavily involved in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a national book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they enter school at age 5. The program is funneled locally through the United Way of Steele County, and on Tuesday evening, community members came together to ensure the Imagination Library will be available to local kids for many years to come.
The annual Power of the Purse event returned in full force at the Owatonna Country Club after taking to a virtual platform over the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is the only fundraiser the Women United host each year to support the Imagination Library, which funds the postage for the free books provided by the program.
Ensley, who is a former co-chair of the event and currently a volunteer, said the Women United group couldn’t be happier with the turn out to the event, which provided early online bidding for the auction items for the first time in the event’s nine-year history. The final dollars and cents are still being counted, but Ensley said they have already exceeded their goal for the year.
“People are very generous with their giving and the understanding of what [the program] does for our children,” Ensley said. “Over the last couple of years we haven’t raised as much as we need … But we had hundreds of businesses and individuals donate to our auction items, and they’re happy to do it because they know the money stays local and it’s supporting our youth.”
Currently, about 1,100 Steele County children are enrolled in the program, which sends them a free, age-appropriate book every month they are enrolled. Tom Worhach, community impact and fundraising coordinator for UWSC, said the Women United group gets “all the credit” for making the Power of the Purse a successful event.
“[Dolly Parton Imagination Library] is one of the most popular programs that we have at United Way,” Worhach said. “We are so grateful for all the fantastic work that our Women United do during Power of the Purse. Thanks to them, 1,107 local children and families receive an age-appropriate book every month, which goes a long way toward preparing kids for kindergarten and inspiring a life-long love of reading.”
Major ticket items at the event included a musky fishing trip and a handful of other vacations. Though the event is over, Ensley said people can still donate or sponsor a child to help support the program. For $25, one child will receive books for an entire year, and for $125, they can be enrolled in the program all five years.
“We feel the education of our youth is extremely important,” Ensley said. “Having books in their home at a very early age will encourage them and the parents to spend time together reading.”