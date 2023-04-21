It starts at home. That’s the message the Women United have been spreading throughout Steele County since they first decided it was time to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library local.
“It was a unanimous vote,” said Debbie Ensley, recalling when they first decided it was time to bring the Imagination Library to Steele County. “A lot of the women in [Women United] had children or grandchildren at the time, and we just knew the importance of early education.”
After launching the program in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library rapidly expanded from Parton’s hometown in Tennessee to five countries around the world.
A donation from the library foundation gave the United Way of Steele County Women’s United group enough to kick off the Imagination Library program, bringing free, high quality and age appropriate books to registered kids every month from birth to age 5. In an effort to keep the program strong and successful, the group of women have been hosting the Power of the Purse fundraiser every year since.
This year’s event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Owatonna Country Club. While the event is still more than seven weeks away, the $60 tickets have been selling fast. As of Friday afternoon, only 60 tickets remained.
Profits from the Power of the Purse event, raised through ticket sales, silent and live auctions, a raffle and other activities, cover shipping costs to the more than 1,000 Steele County children who benefit from the program. Parton herself still pays for all the books, and as of recently, she reached her 2 billion book milestone.
Having a passion for the organization, the program and early childhood education, Ensley has been active in organizing the Power of the Purse since the beginning. When she looks at that registration total, however, she says she knows there is a lot more work to be done.
“There are far more than 1,000 kids in Steele County, we’re not even at 50%, and every single one is eligible from birth to age 5,” she said. “We really need to get the information out there more, because some families just don’t know.”
Ensley said while flyers for the Imagination Library are always available at the Owatonna Hospital, the Owatonna Public Library, various preschools and other public locations, she still prefers to always keep a few on hand herself. Just recently, she recalled being at the bank and noticing a young family with a little girl who couldn’t be older than 3 years old.
“I asked them if they knew of the program and gave them a flyer, and they had no idea,” Ensley said. “I signed them up right on the spot using my phone, it took all of two minutes.”
“It’s very important that people take advantage of this program,” she continued. “I am extremely proud and very happy that this community has supported it for 10 years, so I want everyone to know about it.”
That is main reason the Women United continue to put together the beloved “girls night out” event known as Power of the Purse.
To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of both the Imagination Library and the Power of the Purse fundraiser, Ensley said one of the fun new things they are bringing to the event is a raffle. The Women United are selling 500 $10 tickets that will enter the ticket holders into a drawing with three elaborate prizes: a Louis Vuitton purse; a three day, two night stay at a resort in Laughlin, Nevada; and a jewelry set of earrings and a bracelet from Paffrath Jewelers. Tickets can be purchased with any Women United member or at the UWSC office.
A live auction with feature big ticket items, including a wine tour for 12 people, a Lake Francis Getaway, a musky fishing guide trip, a Sugar Lake Lodge getaway, tickets to Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill Musical on Aug. 12, and more.
A silent auction will also be set up featuring donations from the community, and people can bid online beginning June 9 at one.bidpal.net/2023powerofpurse.
There will also be a mystery wine pull and a purse tree, featuring good condition, gently used purses for $25.
Tickets for Power of the Purse can be purchased online at one.bidpal.net/2023powerofpurse or at the UWSC office. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling the office at 507-455-1180. Tickets include entrance to the event, bidding rights, a plated dinner of either parmesan crusted chicken or gluten free pasta primavera, a sweet treat and a complimentary drink ticket.
Those who cannot attend the event but would like to make a donation to the local Imagination Library program can do so by texted 2023POP to 53555.