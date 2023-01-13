A Morristown woman has been sentenced to 10 months in the Steele County Detention Center after she stole $50,000 from her employer in Medford.
Beth Allison Lamont, 36, was sentenced Jan. 5 in Steele County District Court after she pleaded guilty in October to felony theft for stealing from her employer — Casey's Gas Station in Medford. The charge stemmed from an investigation into activity that took place from June 2021 to December 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff's Office was notified by the manager of the Medford store regarding Lamont stealing money from the store. Lamont had reportedly walked off the job when she saw a different manager come in.
Text messages between the manager and Lamont show Lamont saying she was "disgusted" with herself, according to court records.
The manager reportedly told deputies Lamont would “pay out” from the register in the form of gift cards for snow removal or mowing, which corporate manages. Court records show Lamont made payouts in the following amounts in 2021:
• June — $2,010.33
• July — $4,166.32
• August — $5,768.66
• September — $6,505.62
• October — $9,463.30
• November — $21,112.20
The total is $49,026.43 and does not include amounts in December. Video surveillance from the store reportedly shows Lamont entering payouts, activating gift cards and pocketing the gift cards on 20 different dates. The theft was first reported by an internal audit, according to the report.
Lamont was previously convicted of felony theft in 2016 in Steele County for stealing more than $13,000 over a four-month period from Wee Pals Child Care Center in Owatonna, where she worked as a cook. Court records state Lamont then posed as a doctor and an attorney to avoid being arrested.
The sentencing was handed down by Judge Joseph Bueltel, who ordered Lamont to serve the 120 days in the local jail in a staggered sentencing. Lamont began her first 40-day jail time on Jan. 5 at the Steele County Detention Center, and will have the option to submit a motion for review at least 30 days prior to the second and third segments of her jail time to request a waiver through a positive report from probation.
Bueltel also ordered Lamont to pay restitution in the amount of $62,306.
If Lamont fails to fulfill her probation and report to the Steele County Detention Center for her scheduled period of local confinement, she could face one year in state prison.