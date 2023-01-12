An Owatonna woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly claimed her daughter was living with her and obtained nearly $5,000 in government financial support.
Genny Rebecca Vaughn, 42, was charged by summons in Steele County District Court with theft via wrongfully obtaining assistance by making false statements. The charges stem from an investigation that started in September.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were alerted Oct. 10 by a fraud investigator with Minnesota Prairie County Alliance of their own investigation into Vaughn that had started a few weeks prior, stating Vaughn fraudulently received an overpayment of benefits.
Court records show Vaughn applied for benefits in February and May 2022 on behalf of her daughter who she reported was living with her. The investigation revealed Vaughn’s daughter had been living in Indiana with her stepfather since Oct. 2020. The minor allegedly stopped attending Owatonna Public Schools in March 2020, and has been attending a high school in Indiana since August 2021.
The MnPrairie investigation determined the minor has not lived with Vaughn since the end of 2020, and was not living with Vaughn when she applied for and obtained benefits on her daughter’s behalf last year.
The investigation stated the money paid to Vaughn totalled $4,996, including SNAP, a housing grant, food portion and cash.
Vaughn’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.