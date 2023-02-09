A Medford woman is facing criminal charges after a witness reportedly called her in for drunk driving.
spotlight
Woman charged with felony DWI
- Annie Harman
-
- Updated
- Comments
A Medford woman is facing criminal charges after a witness reportedly called her in for drunk driving.
Kristin Faye Olson, 37, was charged Thursday in Steele County District Court with felony DWI. She is also facing a gross misdemeanor charge for drug possession. The charges stem from an incident that took place Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was notified early afternoon of a vehicle "all over the road" while traveling west on Highway 14 near Claremont. The caller reportedly said the vehicle was crossing the center and fog line, driving on the shoulder, and almost hit two vehicles.
Plates for the vehicle were registered to Olson, according to court records.
A witness reportedly followed Olson to Casey's Gas Station on Austin Road in Owatonna, where the trooper arrived shortly after and found the vehicle to be empty, but with the engine still running. The trooper located Olson inside and noted she knocked down a sign without realizing it, fumbled with her payment for the cashier, had slow speech and "extremely constricted" pupils, according to the report.
The trooper asked Olson to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which she allegedly failed. She was arrested before 3 p.m. and transported to the Owatonna Hospital where a warrant to collect a blood sample was later executed.
According to court documents, the trooper located small packets of Suboxone — a schedule IV controlled substance — in her coat, and one Pregabalin pill — a schedule V controlled substance — in her purse.
Court records show Olson has been convicted of three previous DWI offenses within the last 10 years for violations that occurred in 2019, 2020 and 2022, all in Steele County.
Olson is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center, and bail without conditions has been set at $56,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.