An Owatonna woman is facing criminal charges after police say she hit a victim’s vehicle with her van three times.
Asha Aweis Buri, 45, was charged Aug. 24 in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony. She is also facing one count of domestic assault and one count of fourth-degree property damage, both misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, an eyewitness saw a van pull into the parking lot at Lakeside Foods and run into the front of another vehicle, with the victim inside. The victim reportedly backed up, and the van ran into the front of the vehicle again. The witness said the victim backed up again, and the van allegedly ran into the front of the vehicle for a third time. According to court documents, the witness saw the suspect, later identified as Buri, get out of the van and hit the victim’s vehicle with a metal pipe.
Officers reportedly located Buri in the parking lot with heavy front end damage to her vehicle. Buri allegedly told police she hit the victim’s car with a metal pipe after they “crashed into each other.”
Buri said she had a significant relationship with the victim, according to police.
The victim reportedly met with officers at the Law Enforcement Center and allowed police to photography the heavy damage to the front windshield of his vehicle. The victim said Buri was the suspect who had hit his vehicle with her van three times and then again with something that cracked his windshield, according to court records.
Buri’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.