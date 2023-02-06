An Owatonna woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly used a Waseca woman's credit card without permission to pay for a storage unit in Rochester.
Rosalinda Elizabeth Martinez, 41, was charged by summons in Waseca County District Court with credit card fraud, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place in November.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were notified Nov. 15 of a report of credit card fraud when a woman said there were numerous charges for a storage unit in Rochester she believed Martinez made without her permission. The woman allegedly said she believed Martinez wrote down her credit card information when they were last together, and that the storage unit is the same place where Martinez's boyfriend rents a unit.
Court records show the fraudulent charges, which were almost monthly, began in July and totaled $530.
Staff at the storage unit reportedly shared with police the information of the email the payment notifications were being delivered to. A subpoena to Google revealed Martinez to be the subscriber for the email.
Police made contact with Martinez regarding the charges and she said did not set up the payments for the unit or know what account was being used, according to the report. Staff from the storage unit allegedly said they spoke with Martinez over the phone to change the account information to the numbers matching the victim's credit card.
Martinez has previously been convicted of misdemeanor theft in 2011 in Hennepin County and in 2003 in Steele County. She was also convicted of a petty misdemeanor theft charge in 2002 in Steele County.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14.