An Owatonna woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly stole an iPhone while at Cash Wise.
Jenni Marie Thorson, 40, was charged by summons in Steele County District Court with felony theft. The charge stems from an incident that took place in October at Cash Wise in Owatonna.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police met with a woman at the Law Enforcement Center who believed her phone had been stolen on Oct. 10 while she was at Cash Wise. She reportedly said the Find My iPhone app was pinging her phone to an address in Waseca.
Officers worked with store management and confirmed no phone had been turned in to lost and found, according to the report. Video footage from the store allegedly showed the woman accidentally leaving her phone on the small counter during checkout, followed by an individual police identified as Thorson putting the phone in her pocket.
Court documents show Thorson was known to be staying at the address in Waseca where the phone was being pinged, but had since moved out.
The total value of the phone, phone case and screen protector is $1,180, according to court records.
Thorson has a sordid criminal record, including various theft convictions, though none are felonies. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.
