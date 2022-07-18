An Owatonna woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly pointed a handgun at a man while outside her home.
Sherri Ann Bauer, 51, was charged Friday with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony. She is also facing one misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded July 10 to County Road 45 for a report of a female pointing a gun at a man. Prior to arrival, dispatch advised deputies the female had gone back into the house and everyone else was outside. Deputies reportedly met with three males, the victim and two witnesses, outside the home who all stated Bauer was the suspect and had access to multiple weapons inside the home.
According to one witness, he arrived to the house at 7:15 p.m. and saw Bauer pointing a handgun at the victim. The witness said he could not hear what was being said, but when he approached Bauer she allegedly started to “unload” the firearm before going into the house.
The second witness said Bauer had reportedly been drinking all day and pointed the gun at the victim while stating it was his fault her dog died. The witness allegedly said he was afraid Bauer would shoot the victim because she “had her finger on the trigger.”
After speaking with all three parties, deputies attempted to make contact with Bauer by calling her cell phone eight times, according to court documents.
On Thursday, law enforcement was given probable cause to arrest Bauer for assault, according to the report. Deputies located Bauer outside her home and arrested her without incident.
Bauer’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 28.
