An Albert Lea woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly kicked and spit at first responders in September.
Madison Lee Buysse, 23, was charged by summons in Steele County District Court with fourth-degree assault of a first responder, a felony, and one gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer. The charges stem from an incident that took place just before 9 p.m. Sept. 24.
According to the criminal complaint, Steele County deputies responded to Oakview Events for a report of a female that was intoxicated and fell to the ground, striking her head on the concrete. When deputies arrived, they reportedly located Buysse crying. Buysse allegedly got vulgar with the deputies when they made contact, and when Gold Cross arrived to evaluate her, she reportedly kicked one of the paramedics.
According to court documents, when deputies escorted her to the ambulance to be transported to the hospital, Buysse again attempted to kick the paramedics and dug her nails into one of their arms, leaving several puncture marks on the paramedic. Buysse then allegedly spit on the deputies and paramedics and tried to bite one of the deputies.
Buysse has no previous criminal record in the state of Minnesota. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.