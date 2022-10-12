An Albert Lea man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly attacked and assaulted a woman at the Executive Inn in Owatonna.
An Albert Lea man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly attacked and assaulted a woman at the Executive Inn in Owatonna.
William Joseph Yanchulis, 41, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. He is also facing two misdemeanor counts for domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called early Sunday morning to the Executive Inn on State Avenue for a report a female "got beat up" and the male suspect had since left the property. Officers were aware of the occupants of the room number given after having been there for a different call earlier in the evening. One of the occupants was Yanchulis, according to court records.
Police reportedly found a female who was "visibly upset, crying and appeared to be in pain," as well as a 13-year-old witness in the room. The woman told police Yanchulis had thrown her into the wall, thrown her onto the ground causing her to strike her head, punched her in the face with a closed fist and choked her until she almost passed out.
Court documents show the woman asked to be seen by paramedics. Officers documented large bruises on the woman's knees and left arm, a large lump on the back of her head and red scratch marks on her neck. According to the report, the bathroom door was also off its hinges, which the woman said happened when Yanchulis slammed it.
The juvenile witness allegedly told police they saw Yanchulis "throwing and grabbing" the victim.
Prior to officers arriving to the scene, another officer reportedly located Yanchulis on State Avenue. He was arrested, but has since been released.
Yanchulis has no prior felony convictions in the state of Minnesota. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.