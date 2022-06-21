An Owatonna woman is facing felony charges after an officer allegedly witnessed her attack a man outside of a downtown bar.
Aubrey May Burke, 29, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer was parked and patrolling the area of Bridge Street and Oak Avenue South after bar close when he witnessed a female repeatedly shove a male in an aggressive matter outside a bar. The officer reportedly separated the two parties and observed the male to have a fresh scratch on his left cheek and a freshly busted upper lip.
The victim told the officer he had returned to the bar after closing to pick up Burke and bring her home when she allegedly "threw a big fit" and began hitting him.
Burke told another officer she and the victim had been "drinking all night" and she wanted to go home by walking, according to the report. She allegedly said things have been physical between her and the victim in the past and that she is "the one that gets put away in jail" when it happens.
A witness to the incident reportedly told police the victim was trying to reason with Burke about going home when she began pushing and striking him. According to the report, the witness described Burke as "out of control" and said she hit the victim about nine times with closed fists. The witness allegedly said the victim at one point tried to walk away and Burke continued to grab his throat and punch him.
According to court records, Burke has two prior qualified domestic related convictions within the past 10 years, including a 2015 fifth-degree assault conviction and a 2016 domestic assault conviction, both in Steele County.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.