An Owatonna woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly struck another woman in the head with a glass bottle while at a downtown bar.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
An Owatonna woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly struck another woman in the head with a glass bottle while at a downtown bar.
Stephanie Marie Padilla, 27, was charged by summons earlier this month in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Oct. 29 at the Bridge Street Tavern in Owatonna.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were on a community policing initiative and bar check on Oct. 29 inside Bridge Street Tavern when they saw a man run into the women’s bathroom and what they described as a “flurry of hands and hair moving around rapidly.” Police responded to the scuffle and discovered the man was a bouncer and trying to separate two women, the report states.
One woman inside a bathroom stall reportedly had a “large amount of blood” running down her face, stemming from an actively bleeding laceration on the upper portion of her forehead near her hairline.The other woman, identified as Padilla, was allegedly “extremely intoxicated” and “belligerent.” According to court documents, officers eventually learned Padilla had hit the other woman in the head with a bottle after an argument.
The following day, the victim reportedly reached out to officers and wanted to provide a statement. She said she had been using the bathroom when Padilla allegedly opened the stall door, hit her in the head with a beer bottle and then said she was the wrong girl. The victim reportedly went to the Owatonna Hospital following the incident to have her laceration checked.
Police made contact with Padilla who reportedly said she had been too intoxicated to remember the previous night.
A witness allegedly told police the same story as the victim.
Padilla’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.