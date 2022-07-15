Owatonna is breaking records in unemployment, seeing its lowest rate in more than a decade.
According to data released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the city’s unemployment rate has been sitting at 1.7% for the past two months. Steele County is sitting at 1.6%.
This is compared to the statewide average of 2% and nationwide average of 3.6%.
While this may seem like cause for celebration, local business leaders are actually feeling concerned.
“It used to be such a great marker if it was low, but now it just really shows how tight the labor market is,” said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “To have some balance, you’d actually like to see that number a little bit higher … It wouldn’t be so bad if there weren’t so many openings for jobs here.”
With the rapid growth Owatonna has seen in the last handful of years, including major business expansions and new businesses, like Costco and Rise Modular, coming to town, Meier said an estimated couple thousand of jobs have been created locally.
According to Spherion, a national recruiting and staffing enterprise with a branch in Owatonna, there are currently 2,380 open jobs in Steele County. The jobs include assemblers, material handlers, forklift operators, machine operators, maintenance and welders, and range from $15.55 to $20.42 an hour on average.
“The good thing about that is there is a lot of variety and a lot of opportunity; it’s a worker’s market in a lot of ways,” he added. “But it does make it hard when everyone is running operations short and looking for help.”
The Spherion report also shows 68% of Steele County’s population is of working age.
As businesses continue to look for workers, Meier said they are having to look inward on how to entice staff to work for them. These areas include pay, paid time off, company culture and “the little things you do that support people.”
At Viracon, the largest employer in the city, Vice President of Human Resources Jim Wendorff said focusing on competitive wages and benefits is no longer enough in attracting and retaining employees, specifically because it’s always a “game of leapfrog” with the other companies in town on who is offering top dollar.
“It has been true for a number of years that it is a struggle to find and retain good workers,” Wendorff said. “We are seeing an unprecedented low for unemployment, but we are continuing to recruit. We try to be the employer of choice for our immigrant workers out there and we focus a lot on our environment and culture so people want to stay.”
As businesses try to become more alluring for potential workers, Meier said he is hopefully the other ways Owatonna has grown will also help entice people to live, work and play here.
“People are very selective about what town they see themselves in; they look at things like the culture of a place when looking at where they want to live,” Meier said. “Owatonna, as a whole, has done a good job trying to address the things that are important to people: education, a healthy downtown and different amenities. It doesn’t all happen over night, but our movement has been going in the right direction.”
A major area of concern for the growth of Owatonna has been the housing market, specifically the lack of available housing. Despite the number of apartments that have been — and are continuing to be — built in the city, there is still a shortage of open housing. Meier said, however, this is a regional issue and not specific to Owatonna.
With no indication the unemployment rate is going to increase locally, Meier said businesses are simply forging ahead with the limited staff they have.
“It feels like people are starting to ‘live with the shortage,’ but they’re always trying to find folks and hire people,” Meier added, noting that local businesses continue to work short staffed. “It’s just the way they have to operate right now. Nobody loves it, but they’re managing through it.”