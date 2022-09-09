The pool located in the West Hills campus is aging, and city leaders are starting to prepare for what they say is the inevitable: a pool beyond repair.
One specific demographic of people in the community caught wind of this dilemma and decided to take to City Hall to express their concerns of losing this public amenity.
"I'm here with a bunch of ladies from water aerobics through Parks and Rec," said Connie Nechanicky during Tuesday's Owatonna City Council meeting. "I know you're doing a lot of studies, and we've heard some rumors about, if the pool goes down that basically, we are concerned, that it would no longer exist … that you're going to tear it down."
Nechanicky said she understands it could all be rumors, but that the avid water aerobics attendees want the need and desire to have an indoor, city pool in the community out in front of the council. Pointing to her 96-year-old mother, also in the audience that night, Nechanicky said the pool is a necessity for the health and wellbeing of many Owatonnans.
"She still swims — she swims twice a week, and she's been doing it for 25 years," Nechanicky said. "It is good for people, and it is good for all of us. There are a lot of people who have giving me testimonials who say they come here because it helps them because they have diseases and this helps them relax and helps them move."
The pool is located in the lower level of the Aderman Hall on the city's West Hill campus and is nearly a century old, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma, who also oversees the ongoing maintenance and repair for the city buildings and facilities.
The building also consists of a basketball gym, small walking track and fitness center, but following the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down fitness centers in early 2020, the city eventually decided to no longer take an active part in the exercise business. The cardio and weights areas were re-purposed, with some equipment going to the Owatonna Fire Department, and the fitness center was largely rented out to different organizations.
The pool, however, has continued to provide classes, including the water aerobics class discussed in great detail at this week's meeting by dedicated attendees. Nechanicky was one of several women who regularly attend the classes who pleaded with the councilors to carefully consider a way to continue to provide an indoor public pool long term, though they all said they understand the cost of running the pool is high, especially if it needs repairs.
Winter months was also discusses as a concern for keeping the West Hills pool and water aerobics open, with community members reminding the City Council there are no longer indoor walking options in Owatonna after the mall that now houses Federated Insurance closed and the city discontinued the walking track inside the same building as the pool.
City sympathetic and realistic
Tuma said that she understands and sympathizes with the group of women at the meeting, but she reiterated that the city pool is well-aged to the point that it could break beyond repair.
"It really comes down to (the fact that) it's an old, old, old pool," Tuma said. "When the pool breaks, it may have such a substantial break to it that it's not cost effective to replace it or fix the break — so much of it is molded together, because it's like a big cement bowl in there."
Borrowed time is how Tuma described the current state of the pool, adding that it also is a "quite basic" pool that has also seen recent mechanical investments.
"It's about educating people that once we get to that point we may need to close it down, because we don't want to put a bunch of money into it and then fine another break in it, too," Tuma told Nechanicky, adding she believes the real issue is finding a long-term solution, even if it isn't that exact pool in that exact building. "I've talked to quite a few people today who are really passionate, like you are, and I'm right behind you. I realize this is how you get to stay active and you get to rehab a joint or knee with less compression. I understand that and we value that."
Councilors said they appreciated the concern brought forward by the several people who stood up to share testimonies about the ways the city water aerobics classes have improved their lives, with one woman saying it is what allows her to walk following an injury. Councilor Nate Dotson said they often seek input from the community and are met with silence.
"Thank you for showing up — we ask for input and frequently don't get any or get it after a decision has been made," Dotson said. "Jenna is pretty far ahead of the curve on this; we have known that pool has been running on bandaids to try to keep it working, but we have to expect the day is going to come where that no longer is going to be feasible."
Dotson said he would be open to having a "contingency" plan in place if the need arises to rent a pool at another location in town, recognizing that the school pool is colder than most people prefer. The West Hills pool is kept at approximately 90 degrees.
While Tuma again stated there are no current plans in place for the demise or discontinuing of the pool, she said they are doing what they can to make a long-term plan and hope the pool will continue to last until one is finalized.
"Until this type of need arises, the city will continue to utilize the pool for programming. Part of our path forward to create a plan for aging city buildings includes gathering community input," Tuma said. "It’s great to hear from those who use these facilities regularly so we know how to establish appropriate priorities and create a plan that addresses the community’s priorities."
Listening sessions at the West Hills Social Commons are currently being scheduled to help the city hear more about what Owatonna's senior population would like to see through the Parks and Recreation Department. An online survey will also be provided.