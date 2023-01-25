"Going green" is an ever more common phrase in today's world, as many people, businesses and organizations are trying to do what they can to reduce their carbon footprint and take care of our environment.
Up in St. Paul, the Democratic-led state government has been fast-tracking a bill that would equally fast-track Minnesota's transition to clean energy, requiring utilities to use only carbon-free sources to generate electricity by 2040.
Stating the efforts are "noble" and with good intention, Owatonna Public Utilities General Manager Roger Warehime is concerned that the 100% carbon free by 2040 goal is unattainable and could come at both a high cost and high stress to local communities.
"While this is an admirable goal, there are a lot of concerns when you say you're going to go the complete 100%," Warehime said, adding the proposed bill — which has already passed at least one House committee — is the main topic of discussion for Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency this week. "SMMPA has their own goal of being 80% carbon-free by 2030, and that 80% is not accidental and something we arrived at by really look at what technology is available and knowing what is attainable at a cost-effect matter … 100% is a whole different ball game."
Dave Geschwind, CEO of SMMPA, said the organization's commitment to 80% carbon free in only seven years came through a lot of conversations with the SMMPA Board as well as SMMPA members, like OPU.
"We call it our SMMPA 2.0 strategic plan, and we took a good look at our future resource portfolio and identified — based on price consumption at the time — what it would take to largely replace the carbon energy with wind and solar resources," Geschwind said. "Could we go beyond 80%? Probably, it's possible our energy mix could bring us beyond that number, but it becomes really impossible or challenging at that point to identify the technology that is going to allow us to do that."
Part of that issue, Geschwind said, is that the technology needed doesn't yet exist, which makes the goal the state legislators are pushing that much more difficult to support — there are simply too many unknowns.
"This is why we said let's stop at 80%," he added. "Certainly we can extend that and do more if it is economical and reliable, but we were not comfortable to make a bigger commitment based on technology that hasn't been developed yet."
So what exactly does going carbon free mean? While there isn't necessarily a short answer, Warehime and Geschwind said in Minnesota it really boils down to the retirement of using coal, relying on renewable resources such as wind, solar, nuclear and hydroelectric power. For SMMPA's 80% carbon free by 2030 goal, Geschwind said that was also based on the plan to retire the Unit 3 coal-fire station in Sherburne County in 2030, which SMMPA co-owns with Xcel Energy.
"The retirement of coal plants has happened faster than new sources have come about," Warehime said. "People are aware of that, and that's what really worries people."
Unfortunately, because there is still so much left to be determined, Warehime said perhaps the biggest and scariest "unknown" with the carbon-free goal is the financial impact it will have on residents. He said that perhaps there will have to be a discussion soon with OPU customers about what people would be willing to pay to go carbon free, something Rochester Public Utilities recently did before making the commitment to go completely carbon-free by 2030.
"In preparation for that, they surveyed their customers and the answer came back that residential customers were willing to pay up to a certain amount more a month to know that their energy is renewable," Warehime said. "That's what they're using as their target, along with looking at which resources to use to accomplish that goal. We haven't seen any target like that yet in legislation, but it is something maybe people need to start thinking about — what are they willing to pay for renewable, clean energy?"
Aside from that, Warehime said he hopes OPU customers can come from a place of "understanding" if this bill were to pass, as the utilities company will likely be "entering a place where there will be a greater need to shift energy" depending on the time of year and time of day.
Warehime reiterates, however, that the albeit lofty goal being proposed at the capitol comes from a good place.
"This is their moon shot — they are setting a goal and decided to go get it," he said. "I think they figure they will worry about the details and technology later — that is where the Democrats are at right now. They say they hear us and our concerns, but they are going to do this and set this goal. They will likely adjust along the way, especially if it gets too expensive, but all that stuff is not yet defined."