A Wisconsin man is facing felony charges after a woman accused him of assaulting her in she was a child in Owatonna.
Eugene James Doud, 62, was charged by summons in Steele County District Court earlier this month with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies. The charges state the victim was a minor who Doud had a “significant relationship” to.
According to the criminal complaint, an adult female contact Owatonna police on Feb. 21, 2022, to disclose past instances of sexual assault involving Doud. Doud had recently been released from a Wisconsin state prison after serving a 15 year sentence for a 2005 conviction for sexual assault of a minor, according to court records.
The adult female reportedly told police Doud had sexually assaulted her in her Owatonna home between the years of 1989 and 1998, beginning when the female was 6 years old and ending after she turned 15. The female said Doud would allegedly assault her at night while she was sleeping and would watch her undress while she bathed. The female told police she believed Doud was “grooming” her by showing preferential treatment toward her at a young age to make her feel special.
Doud’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
