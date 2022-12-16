Associate Editor
Associate Editor Annie Harman spent her Thursday lunch hour walking through Morehouse Park, taking in and taking shots of the winter wonderland unfolding in Owatonna thanks for the day-long snowfall.
Are you an aspiring photographer, or someone who simply enjoys taking photos of the fun and beauty happening around them? Let us share them with the community!
Submit photos of Steele County people, places and events to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com, or through the website at southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/forms/submit_photo.
Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
