Lights, cameras and plenty of action have returned to Owatonna, as Winter State Entertainment began filming the company's first mini series in Manthey Park.
According to Hamid Torabpour, owner and operator of the locally-based film company, the series will have a medieval fantasy theme and will once again bring a big Hollywood name, yet to be revealed, to town. In the past, Winter State has brought actors Laurence Fishburne and Stockard Channing to Owatonna, among others.
Though filming was approved in a 4-2 vote by the city last week to run through Sept. 7, it was not without some frustration expressed by the City Council, specifically with regard to the 30-day policy the city has when applying for permits.
"We have a 30-day policy, so this shouldn't have even been put on the agenda, as far as I'm concerned," Councilor Kevin Raney told Winter State representative Nick Hagen during the council meeting last Tuesday. "I can't support this."
Raney and Councilor Dan Boeker were the two opposing votes in the approval of Winter State's park/event permit. Councilor Nate Dotson was absent from the meeting.
Council Chair Greg Schultz also expressed frustration with Winter State during the meeting, saying this is not the first time the company has requested a permit at short notice.
"You had to have known about this 30 days ago," Schultz said. "It is very disappointing … We have held special meetings to try to accommodate you. [Winter State] does not have a good reputation with the council."
Torabpour said he understands the council's frustration with the short notice but explained it is simply a reality of the film industry.
"This is not about us not planning — I have been working on this since May," Torabpour said. "I get the rules and policy of the city; I expect and appreciate it. I feel we've worked together more than enough now, where we should be able to work something like a preferred vendor forum out. We have never damaged anything while filming, and we are always respectful."
Ideally, Torabpour said he would like to work with the city and the Park Board about developing a forum that lays out Winter State's "rough plan" for the upcoming year. While he recognizes this wouldn't be a perfect plan, with several details likely to change as things develop, Torabpour said he feels it could help ease the frustration from when something pops up without notice.
"One of the big problems we have is when we bring actors in, we typically don't know when they can get here until maybe a week before the shoot," Torabpour said. "As soon as we know, [the city] knows. Things can just change so drastically and so quickly."
Torabpour believes it would be in the best interest of both parties to try to find a way to relieve some of the stress and frustration. Over his years of filming locally, he says he has brought a lot of money into the local business community.
"We bring anywhere from 20 to 30 people to 100 people into Owatonna for a month at a time, and with that, it's revenue," Torabpour said. "There's $30,000 for a hotel, $10,000 on gas, $5,000 on coffee — you know Torey's [Restaurant and Bar] will get a nice check."
Additionally, Torabpour said his films have provided a lot of exposure for Owatonna, noting his 2017 film "Zombies" has had upward of 5 million views.
On a personal note, however, Torabpour said he simply wants to keep filming in the city he and his wife Camille love.
"We live here; our kids go to school here," Torabpour said, adding he believes in giving back to the place where you live. "It's a good city. I love it; my wife loves it; our kids love it. We want to help bring more people to our town."
Filming began Wednesday on private property and will run through Sept. 7, moving to Manthey Park near the wooded area by the stream and in the woods along the 26th Street trail.