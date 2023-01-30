The temperatures over the weekend were both extra bold and much more cold than desired, leading to many of the Bold and Cold Winter Festival activities to be postponed.

The Walsh family braved the dropping temperatures Friday to add the finishing touches on their sculpture for the annual Bold and Cold competition. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


The Spencer family is no stranger to the sculpture competition. Reining champions, they returned this year with a “Baby Groot” sculpture inspired by the Marvel Comics character. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Business Women crafted a stylish shoe for their snow sculpture. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Guy family created the pineapple home from the popular cartoon, SpongeBob SquarePants. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Walsh family created an iconic scene from the Peanuts. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

