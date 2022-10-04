Two candidates will be named on the ballot in the Steele County Sheriff election for 2022.
Incumbent Sheriff Lon Thiele, first elected as sheriff in 2010, is being challenged by Deputy Darrin Helget, a 24-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. Thiele and Helget first faced off in 2018, in what has since been considered one of the “ugliest” political races in Steele County history. Thiele secured victory over Helget in a 8,729 to 7,259 vote.
The race became highly tense as supporters of Helget made accusations against Thiele and the way he has been managing the Sheriff’s Office. This led to Thiele’s eventually speaking out, accusing Helget of running a “negative” campaign.
Helget, a 24-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, insisted throughout his campaign that he had never made a false statement about Thiele’s leadership style or incidents that have occurred under the sheriff’s watch.
The People's Press asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Steele County community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Preferred name: Lon Thiele
Age: 56
Occupation: Steele County Sheriff
Education: OHS Graduate, Hibbing Technical Institute, Northwestern University SPSC, FBI North Central States LEEDS, FBI-LEEDA, MN Chief Law Enforcement Officer CLEO Academy, National Sheriff’s Institute, National Institute of Corrections, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Blandin Community Leadership Foundation, and the FEMA Incident Command and Staff Training.
I actively participate/chair in numerous local committees and functions including, but not limited to, CCA (Probation) Advisory Board, Blooming Prairie Community Foundation Board (Chair), Steele County Salvation Army Board (Chair), Riverland Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee, Steele County TZD Safe Roads Coalition and more. I also support the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, Jacob's Run, Relay for Life, Salvation Army and many more organizations, and I attend and participate in County and Township Board meetings, along with Medford and Ellendale city councils.
Preferred name: Darrin Helfet
Age: 51
Occupation: Deputy Sheriff, Steele County Sheriff's Office
Education: A.S. in Law Enforcement from Minnesota State-Mankato, Skills-Hibbing Technical College
I have lived in Steele County since 1998. My wife and I have three sons. I have been a youth coach for all three of our children, Head Baseball coach at St Mary’s for four of the eight years there. I am a member of St Joseph’s Church, Knights of Columbus-32 years, past Huskies Bullpen Club Board member. I have been in law enforcement for 32 years, 24 with Steele County as a Deputy Sheriff as well as eight years on the Steele County Mounted Posse.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Thiele: I’m running for Re-Election as Steele County Sheriff to continue enhancing Steele County public safety. I’ve been successful with thousands of dollars in grants and reduced or remained within my budget every year. Focus points: Mental Health, Gun Violence, School security, Churches, and Businesses safety. Even though it may appear every agency has body cameras, a lot of agencies across the state still do not have a body camera system. Cost and data storage associated to body cameras have a lot to do with it. Also, the body cameras need to be compatible with the current equipment. If not, there will be additional costs associated to replacing the current squad cameras. I’ve been researching grants, but the grants appear to be lagging with legislature. For that reason, I have budgeted for body cameras for my 2023 budget.
Helget: I am running because it is time for new leadership. There has been significant turnover in the Sheriff’s Office, both the patrol deputies and at the jail. There is significant cost, both financially and to public safety, with this amount of turnover. Shifts are short staffed, leaving fewer deputies available to handle calls or provide backup to other deputies. The jail has too few correctional officers on shift, leading to overtime and burnout of employees. We have lost contracts from other departments, in part because of this, and we have been paying other counties to house our own inmates. I have been endorsed by the Steele County Licensed Peace Officers Unit #110 (Deputies).
How would you attract and retain quality, experienced talent for the Steele County Sheriff’s Office?
Thiele: Agencies across the nation are having difficulties retaining law enforcement personnel for a variety of reasons. The applicant pool has been disrupted with the protests along with other negative events in law enforcement. The growing trend for larger agencies is recruiting personnel by enticing them with higher salaries, sign on bonuses, and benefits. This effects the smaller agencies like ours. Currently, Steele County is completing a comparative worth study to see where the SCSO pay scale compares to other agencies. I also believe in creating future leaders. Six years ago, I implemented a Leadership training program at the sheriff’s office. This is open to all staff at no cost to them. Another focus is on Mental health and fitness for staff.
Helget: I would attract and retain quality, experienced employees by bringing a fresh perspective. The true needs of the office and public safety begin with a strong foundation and support from the staff. I plan to cultivate a culture in which leadership is trusted. This will be done, in part, by working side by side with them when shifts are short of staff, patrolling, handling, assisting on calls-not just focusing on administrative duties. I plan to promote an environment that rewards and acknowledges the exemplary work done by staff. The mental health of staff has been addressed as a concern and having been personally involved in critical incidents, I acknowledge the importance of a healthy working environment. I plan to work on a support system for our staff, giving them a healthy outlet for their concerns.
How will the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, under your leadership, work with the smaller communities in the county to assure public safety in the rural areas?
Thiele: I have a great working relationship with all communities within Steele County. Residents contact me regularly with positive comments and/or request extra patrols for suspicious activity. I have tactical and operational experience and I work closely with the contract towns and township boards to monitor and address any issues or concerns. Presence is power, and visibility is key to public safety. I will not give out patrol tactics but be assured, public safety is a priority in whatever part of the county you may live. I’ve also enhanced law enforcement presence around schools, churches, and businesses. Additionally, if there are areas needing immediate assistance, the SCSO, OPD, and BPPD follow a mutual aid agreement allowing agencies to assist one another if requested.
Helget: Under my leadership, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office will work with not only the smaller agencies, but all agencies as needed. I will look to expand our training to include role specific training with local fire departments/EMS. We often respond to the same emergencies but have different responsibilities. I have already had conversations with some members of these departments. I will also reimplement joint training with our law enforcement partners. When I was firearms instructor, we often trained with Owatonna PD and Blooming Prairie PD. I would like to see this return and will reach out to those respective agencies.