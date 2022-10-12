Republican Sen. John Jasinski is running for re-election and his DFL challenger is Kate Falvey. They are running to represent the new Senate District 19, which encompasses southern Rice County, including Faribault and Morristown; northern Steele County, including Medford and Owatonna; southwestern Goodhue County, including Kenyon; and northern Waseca County, including Waseca and Janesville.
The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Name: John Jasinski
Age: 56
Education: B.S. in business finance with concentration in real estate from Mankato State University.
Work: Vice president MDC Real Estate, Faribault
Community involvement and government experience: I have resided in Faribault for 56 years with the exception of the four years I spent in the United States Navy from 1986 to 1990.
I have been involved in community organizations for 30 years. I have been active in the following; Faribault Planning Commission, Faribault City Council, Faribault Airfest, Faribault Mainstreet Organization, Faribault Economic Development Authority, Faribault Industrial Corporation, Faribault Charter Commission, South Central College Foundation, and finally served eight years as Faribault’s mayor. I have spent the last six years representing Faribault in the Minnesota Senate where I serve as the Senate majority whip and assistant majority leader.
Name: Kate Falvey
Age: 48
Education: BA & MA in German, University of Northern Iowa
Work: 17 years as a German teacher, fourth year in Faribault Public Schools
Community involvement and government experience: My past representative experience has been as a building rep for my school in the Des Moines metro area. I was a board member of the Govenaires Drum & Bugle Corps in the early 2000s, where I have held several other leadership positions. Most recently, I planned and organized/booked the drum corps’ latest international trip.
I have been involved in the theater community. I was in the spring musical production of “Something Rotten” last year at Little Theatre of Owatonna. I did costume support for this summer’s Paradise Theater of the Arts’ production of “Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
Why are you running?
Jasinski: I am running for the Minnesota Senate to continue to represent this district in the Minnesota Legislature. I have spent over half my life involved in some type of community involvement and believe I have a good understanding of our community and it’s needs.
I have worked hard over the past six years to be a strong voice for our area within the Legislature and I continue to get a huge amount of positive feedback on how people within the community appreciate my service to the area. I enjoy giving back to the community and work hard to bring good things back to the district. In my first six years, I have been successful at bringing hundreds of millions of dollars back to our area in local projects.
Falvey: I am running because I want to change the Senate. I am passionate about education and equity and I want to influence policy on both of these issues at the state level.
I was also inspired to run when the Supreme Court decision about Roe vs. Wade was handed down. This decision inspired me not only because I am passionate about medical privacy, but also because if the trend with this current Supreme Court is to push more decisions of law back to the states, then the state legislatures must be controlled by those who will work for the betterment of the community as a whole, not just the corporations or top-tiered earners.
What did you believe will be the top issues at the Capitol this biennium?
Jasinski: The three biggest issues I hear concerns about in the district are the economy with record levels of inflation, increasing crime across the state, and our kids getting a quality education within our schools.
I have supported a reduction in the first tier of income taxes which would give back money to every Minnesotan who pays taxes in long-term tax relief, not just one time checks. Also, the elimination of tax on Social Security tax on our seniors.
I have also authored many bills on the recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers to help keep our state safe.
Senate Republicans have also approved record levels of funding for education while I have served in the Senate.
Falvey: This biennium, the top issues at the Capitol will be education, taxes, inflation, and personal freedoms.
I believe that good progress was being made on all of these fronts when the Republican-controlled Senate walked away before the deals were done. The deal included not only eliminating the Social Security tax and other tax cuts, but also fully-funded education, including the special education cross-subsidy that would alleviate the financial burden of unfunded mandates for special ed placed on individual school districts and communities.
We must also prevent Minnesota from becoming a right-to-work state. Unions must remain strong and we need to work to expand them to Amazon warehouses and large chains like Starbucks here in Minnesota.
How should the state surplus be utilized?
Jasinski: The state will have an estimated $7 billion surplus when we return to session. I would be cautious on that amount due to increasing interest rates and record inflation these past several months.
I still strongly support tax relief to the residents of our state. Minnesota is a very highly taxed state and we are seeing people leave the state due to this. These are people who have built their wealth here in Minnesota and take that to other states where tax implications are more preferable. Due to this we lose a huge amount of tax base here in Minnesota.
We will also need a mix of some increased spending in some areas of concern due to shifting priorities these past few years.
Falvey: I mentioned a couple of things in my previous answer. In addition, we must continue to support subsidies for family farmers and look again at some of the inheritance/income taxes placed onto those inheriting land or a farm from family.
I also support continued funding of the historical building renovations grants, tax rebates for energy-saving home and business improvements, and support of small businesses still working to return after the COVID-19 shutdowns.