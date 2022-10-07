Eleven names are listed on the ballot in the race to fill four open seats on the Owatonna School Board.
Incumbents Nikki Gieseke, Jolayne Mohs, Mark Sebring and Lori Weisenburger have all refiled to seek another term on the board. Joining them on the ballot are newcomers Lloyd Brandt, Jan Guse, Elizabeth Hedlund, Michael Herman, Josh Indahl, April St. Martin and Colin Whalen.
The People’s Press asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Owatonna community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Lloyd Brandt
Age: 59
Occupation: Self Employed
Education: K-12, Two Years Vo-tech & 40 years in the trades
I have lived in the community for 32 years I am married with 5 kids 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. I own a local electrical contracting business. I have volunteered with the Hospitality House, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Habitat for Humanity and donated to local fundraisers.
Nikki Gieseke
Age: 50
Occupation: Project Manager/IT Officer at Community Bank Owatonna
Education: Continual learner – currently taking classes through South Central College
Currently serving my sixth year on Owatonna School Board and second year on Minnesota State School Board (MSBA). Married to Jeff with 4 kids (Colin & Holly Piper, Drake Gieseke and my youngest, Trevor Gieseke, a sophomore at OHS. I have lived and worked in Owatonna for over 25 years and served on OYHA for six years, served as music director for various churches in the community and volunteered at LTO as usher.
Jan Guse
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired Owatonna Postmaster
Education: 2-year degree in Sales, Marketing and Management
I have lived in the Owatonna area all of my life. My son graduated from the Owatonna public school system. My husband and I were employed in Owatonna and have since retired. I worked for the United States Postal Service for over 33 years. For the last several years I was working as the Owatonna Postmaster before I retired. I worked closely with local government thru my position as a Postmaster for over 20 years. Working with numerous local agencies and businesses as well as individuals to ensure their mail delivery needs were met.
Elizabeth Hedlund
Age: 48
Occupation: Physician assistant
Education: Graduate degree in Physician Assistant studies from Augsburg University
I have lived and worked in Owatonna for 6.5 years. My family moved to Owatonna from the Twin Cities searching for small town life and we love it here! We have 4 children that have attended public school at all levels of education. I have been active in church, teaching Sunday School, plus helped with local fundraisers including Dancing with the Steele County Stars. I have been on various committees and work groups through my employment but never worked in local government.
Mike Herman
Age: 64
Occupation: CEO – Driessen Water Inc. (Culligan/Ultrapure)
Education: BA – University Of Maryland University College (Singapore Campus)
Since relocating here from Northfield 8 years ago I have been active in various community activities, to include; Youth Leader at Bethel Church, various fund-raising activities and in serving on the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Board – currently as the Vice Chair. Other boards of which I currently serve include; Director — MN Water Quality Association, Vice Chair – MN Plumbing Board, Director – National Water Quality Association.
Josh Indahl
Age: 41
Occupation: Machinist
Education: 2 year Associate’s Degree
For 9 years my wife and our 2 boys have made Owatonna our home. Both my kids attend Lincoln Elementary and are active in tennis, bowling, basketball, golf, and baseball. We are members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and volunteer in various ways. I have been a volunteer coach for 5 years for 4th thru 6th grade boys basketball for parks and rec . I have also coached my kids in sports as well. My wife and I did foster care for several years but stopped a year ago to focus on our kids. I have no government experience which will bring a fresh perspective that is sorely needed.
Jolayne Mohs
Age: 43
Occupation: Director of Outreach, Trinity Lutheran Church
Education: Bachelor’s Degree University of St Thomas Business Marketing, Bachelor’s Degree University of St Thomas Communications
I have been a school board member for the past 9 years and have been a part of numerous initiatives and volunteer opportunities within our community. I currently serve on the Big Brother Big Sisters Board of Directors, Board Chair for Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative, Steele County Community Corrections Advisory Board, and the Owatonna Foundation. Over the past 17 years of living in the community I have also been involved with Rachel’s Light, Owatonna Hospital Foundation, Owatonna Public Library Board, and Meals of Hope to name a few.
Mark Sebring
Age: 61
Occupation: Financial Advisor
Education: BA Sociology from University of MN
Owatonna is an outstanding community to raise a family. I graduated from OHS and returned 15 years later to raise my sons with the same great opportunities and benefits. In addition to my profession as a financial advisor, I am a small business owner in Owatonna and have served on the Owatonna School Board for 10 years.
April St. Martin
Age: 45
Occupation: Homemaker, mother, and bus driver
Education: 1996 OHS graduate, 2005 Riverland graduate with an Associates Degree and Phi Theta Kappa Society Member.
I have lived in Owatonna for almost 30 years. My husband, Corey, and I have raised our 3 children here. I am currently on the Owatonna Lacrosse Association board and the Family Unity Network at my local church. I am also serving on the Owatonna Task Force regarding the disposition and future use of the current high school building.
Lori Weisenburger
Age: 57
Occupation: compliance attorney
Education: BA St. Olaf College, German and Secondary Education; JD from Hamline University
As a 24 year resident, living, working and raising three children here, I have developed extensive connections in Owatonna. I have served on the Owatonna School Board for nearly eight years, beginning in 2015. Additional board experience includes the Crisis Resource Center, Montessori Children’s House, and the Owatonna Music Boosters. I am currently a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and extensively involved in my local church community. I am the Director of Compliance at Federated Insurance where I interact with hundreds of people.
Colin Whalen
Age: 51
Occupation: Systems Developer at Federated Insurance
Education: Bachelor of Science from MSU, Mankato in Computer Science
I am lead planner for the Hometown Sampler concert series to benefit Community Pathways, in addition to performing with one of the bands. I enjoy playing guitar in the house band for the annual Give Hope benefit concert, and have over a decade of active involvement playing guitar on worship teams and involvement in various Little Theater productions. I have participated in multiple church committees, am an active “Big” for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN, and am also a current member of the Riverland Foundation Board of Directors.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Brandt: I am running for school board because I have one grandchild and 6 great grandkids in the school system, and I don’t agree with the direction our current board and administration is headed or how they are performing their jobs. We need more open communication and transparency between the board and public. I think we need to get back to the basic skills such as reading, writing and arithmetic in our grade and middle schools so our children have a good foundation to build on. Instead, our students are being introduced to subjects that they are not developed enough to understand and leaving them confused and unable to concentrate on their basic skills. At the high school level, we need more guidance counselors and more course options for trades skills and opportunities for credits through apprenticeship programs just like the college credit programs.
Gieseke: I want to continue to serve as a school board member by continuing asking questions, talking to community members and addressing any concerns that come up. I will continue to be open to hearing both sides. I’m working with our Superintendent, SEE and MSBA on language to present as a resolution to the legislators on equalization of taxes to reduce the tax burden for our taxpayers.
Guse: I am running for school board because I believe I can bring beneficial upper management skill sets to the board. I have experience in managing a budget over $1 million and I have successfully negotiated local contracts with the union as well as run an efficient day-to-day operation. I am a firm believer in effective communication which results in building trust, providing clarity and resolving conflict. I would enjoy being part of helping Owatonna schools being named a National Blue Ribbon school, schools that are chosen for excellent academic performance.
Hedlund: I am running for school board because as a parent, I have concerns and questions about the changing culture and environment of our schools. I have concerns about upcoming changes in curriculum, including the addition of CRT ideologies and comprehensive sex education at all ages. I am concerned about the distractions in classrooms including disrespectful behavior. Plus I’d like to improve lines of communication for parents with school leadership. Many parents that I know have similar concerns, I want to address those concerns and be a voice for parents.
Herman: With the onset of COVID and the additional impact that many restrictions had on schools, students and parents I feel that strong leadership and involvement is needed. There are many various regulatory as well as ideological items being driven at our schools, I feel that many of these things are taking away the main purpose of our schools, that to educate and prepare our kids for their future endeavors. Our schools and educators need to remain focused on core curriculum that allows for each student to graduate and be ready for the next phase of life.
Indahl: The overall culture of the school board and our district has changed in a way that I and other parents do not agree with. Over the last few years of watching how our school board has acted and what they are allowing in our schools convinced me I needed to run. Our current board no longer feels the need to listen to parents about important issues. Instead they make you address the board as a whole and provide no response, like talking to a brick wall. They ignored the public outrage over CRT and are now slowly going along with the current nationwide gender identity craze. None of this helps our kids learn. None of this fixes the fact that half the kids that graduate from Owatonna are not at grade level in reading and math. I want to bring common sense back to the school board to be a voice for parents who have been ignored.
Mohs: I am a believer that a strong educational system will change the trajectory of a life as well as a community. The most significant issues for me are I want to make sure we finish our commitment and do what is best for the community regarding the existing high school. I also want to help support the new high school to completion and fully implemented Career Pathways program. My final goal will be to continue being a good financial steward of taxpayers’ money and maintain a balanced budget.
Sebring: I am a proud graduate of the Owatonna Public Schools. I believe in giving back to my community and I believe in the importance of a quality public education. The first near term significant issue is the successful transition for students, staff and community to the new OHS site and disposition of existing location. The second issue is to continue meeting the needs of the community with a quality education.
St. Martin: I decided to run for the school board after talking with parents who feel they need more representation on the school board. My most significant issues are transparency, student proficiency levels, and policy vs financing.
Weisenburger: My purpose in running for a third term is to maintain stable, consistent leadership as we move out of the pandemic and back to a “normal” school year. Our teachers and school leadership have had extraordinary demands placed upon them in recent years. I want to continue the good work and energy in our public school system and support them in their work. In addition, the opening of the new high school and further refinement of the Career & College Pathways curriculum within that new school is an exciting program. I look forward to promoting and further supporting that initiative. Finally, continuing to improve our students’ learning is paramount. In particular, I look forward to helping navigate toward improved preschool opportunities for our earliest learners.
Whalen: As our kids received a great education in Owatonna, serving on the School Board is a great way to give back. In general, school district topics have been increasingly in the news, and I feel ready to make a positive impact. A top priority is to strengthen academic achievement. Meeting this goal starts with effective and clear communication to build trust between all stakeholders in our children’s education. Parents, teachers, students, administrators, and School Board members all play a critical role in helping students reach their academic potential. We need to focus on excelling in the basics, while addressing distractions that hinder learning.
How would you like to see Owatonna Public Schools prepare students as they leave the public school system to embark on either continuing their education or entering the workforce?
Brandt: The Owatonna public school can prepare students for entering their next phase of life by supplying great teachers and quality guidance counselors that can help the students decide what course to take to make sure they are prepared for what they want to do post high school and making sure they are training them for what employment opportunities are available to them in the local and surrounding communities.
Gieseke: We are fortunate to be in a community where our larger industries are supportive of our public schools and help provide tools/information on what opportunities there are for our students and are willing to help train. It is important to me to make sure any conversations in regard to continuing a students’ education whether it be higher education or a school to work program that there is parental involvement to ensure success.
Guse: Since our students and families have had to adapt in so many ways through the pandemic, I want to see our children feel safe, confident and prepared as we move forward. I want to ensure there is mutual respect in our students’ classrooms, resulting in academic excellence for all. I think if our students are able to focus on classwork, enjoy extracurricular activities and freely participate in sport, they will leave Owatonna as well-rounded, confident and critical thinkers that are ready to pursue their dreams weather they chose to go onto postgraduate studies, join the military or enter the workforce.
Hedlund: I believe the school district is doing a good job already helping students find a path for either career or college. Working with local employers to connect students for on the job training, summer work, or ongoing part time work during the school year is a great option. Providing time and information to students to help them navigate college applications and ACT/SAT testing is helpful and important. Guidance counselors on staff are available for students when needed. Maintaining and expanding these options would be beneficial to our students.
Herman: I believe that the schools need to focus on core curriculum and training in life skills that will prepare each student for the next phase of their life. That being different for each, preparation academically for secondary education, trade school, or entering into a workforce. The focus needs to remain on the subjects that are required for providing the base foundation academically as well as general life skills. Ideology and the “next great” fad or movement that may be encountered needs to be left outside the education provided by the school.
Indahl: We need to institute a more career driven path for kids. With the ever increasing cost of college, we should get creative in allowing our kids to learn a skill they can use in adulthood. We have great need in the community and surrounding area for people to work in the trades. Instead of kids with no desire to go to college give them class credit to be an apprentice at a local business to learn a skill, to get real world knowledge. We try to make kids fit a mold that many don’t fit into.
Mohs: Our elementary schools and middle school will continue to provide a strong foundation of academics and programming to keep our kids engaged and curious about learning along with imbedding the skills they need to be successful adults such as teamwork, problem-solving skills and grit. The new high school with allow for the full implementation of the Career Pathways program. Strong relationships between our district leadership and business community will allow our students to receive real life experience in a variety of career pathway. They will have the opportunity to focus on an area of interest and gain knowledge and understanding of a career path prior to graduation that will help them to embark on the next appropriate chapter of life.
Sebring: Students graduating today need the confidence and ability to navigate a world that will change far more rapidly than preceding generations. Our Career Pathways program at OHS helps students visualize their career aspirations and identify the educational roadmap to reach their goals.
St. Martin: Each student should be encouraged to follow their own path. Whether going to college or into the workforce, all students should be proficient in the basics (reading, writing, and basic math skills) before graduating so they may reach their individual goals.
Weisenburger: I want to see students exposed to areas of interest, with hands-on opportunities or observations to help identify their calling and focus their futures. The Career & College Pathways program at our high school assists with that. Students need to learn critical reading and thinking skills. They need to learn to express themselves constructively and coherently in writing and verbally, to collaborate with one another, to respectfully disagree with one another. This is where our existing courses in literature, history and the sciences give students the opportunity to put those skills into practice. Further, our extensive co-curricular activities, whether in athletics, music or other academic pursuits create more opportunities for our students to become productive, engaged and civil humans.
Whalen: Many options are available to students following graduation. Owatonna Public Schools should continue to offer elective courses for students to explore the trades, in addition to college preparatory courses and PSEO. Whatever path a student chooses, a strong foundation of basic academic skills and confidence will make that next step a successful one. In addition, I believe developing young people with characteristics of integrity, respect for themselves and others, self-discipline, and a strong work ethic will serve them well in life.
What will be your approach to balancing the school budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
Brandt: This is a tough question to answer because first a person will have to see where the money is currently being spent. What spending is required by the state and federal governments, what funding is the district receiving for participating in state and federal programs and what the taxpayer wants to support by the means of higher taxes. I feel good communication and transparency are needed with the public to decide what direction the board should budget the districts resources along with more oversight of what the money is being spent on. As far as Fee based activities they need to bring in enough money to cover their overall cost and not be a drag on the budget.
Gieseke: The budget is reviewed annually during Truth in Taxation and as a board we review it regularly. I will continue to ask questions to ensure there is an understanding of how our tax dollars are spent and that we are being fiscally responsible. I am hopeful that our equalization of tax resolution will gain traction as that would be crucial to helping our tax payers and increase state funding to our schools.
Guse: I don’t think there is a simple answer to this question. The goal of public-school funding is to balance retaining excellent teaching staff without cutting into student classroom and extracurricular activities. Personnel costs make up the bulk of the budget, and I have experience negotiating budgets with unions so I think that will be beneficial. I would also look to the superintendent and Owatonna’s Director of Finance and Operations to help the Board understand the history of ISD 761 budget reports. Moving forward, the Board as a whole would study the reports, look for ways to become more efficient, seek staff input on lowering expenses all while not risk lowering student performance.
Hedlund: First, since I am not familiar with the school budget, would be to become familiar with where the income and expenditures are currently. Ask questions about what is lacking in the district, whether it be supplies or staff, etc, then work with the existing board members and finance staff to maintain balance. Engage stakeholders, students, and parents so that we can have pride and commitment in our schools, thereby maintaining and increasing fundraisers as needed. Continue to work with the state and federal governments to ensure funding is sufficient.
Herman: As a current CEO my approach will be very similar to that used In the efficient and profitable operating of a company. Budgets need to be reviewed annually to set for the next year(s) as well reviewed monthly/quarterly to ensure that they are being followed. Accountability for proper budgeting as well as forecasting lies with the Board and the Superintendent of the school district. Owatonna recently had passed/approved a large levy to accommodate the building of a new high school, as a board it is their responsibility to ensure that budgets approved are followed.
Indahl: We need to reduce the amount of administrative positions within the district. This is not unique problem but we spend over $2 million dollars on district and school admin. Only 45% of the budget is spent on regular instruction. We need to either redirect that money or cut the costs all together. I have no doubt with the lack of transparency our current board maintains that costs can be cut. I will work hard to do that because we all work hard to pay our taxes and they should be spent responsibly.
Mohs: The past 9 years that I have been on the board, 7 of which, I have been Treasurer, we have had a balanced budget. A majority of school requirements are state and federal mandates. Unfortunately, those mandates aren’t fully funded. The lack government funding of mandates transfers the financial burden onto local taxpayers. It is part of my responsibility as a board member to work closely with local and state government officials to advocate for fully funding mandates and to continue to be fiscally responsible with the local taxpayer dollars that we receive. I will continue to provide financial governance to district leadership and work hard on the delicate balance of wants and needs within our community and how it relates to education.
Sebring: Owatonna Public Schools has capable and talented professionals in our Finance and Operations Department as evidenced by a long history of recognition for accuracy and transparency in financial reporting. The Board is regularly appraised of the district’s financial status. Our administrators communicate the necessity of cuts with adequate lead time to plan accordingly. If it becomes necessary to approach the community for a tax increase, it is only done after exhausting all other alternatives.
St. Martin: I believe a thorough understanding and review of the budget regarding current expenditures is absolutely vital in order to make an educated and informed decision relative to anticipated financial needs. The educational requirements of the students and commensurate salaries for teachers and staff must be our priorities in budget planning and projections. Facility needs must be factored into the equation but not at the expense of quality education or teacher and staff salaries.
Weisenburger: Your current school board has maintained flat operating levy taxes for ten years. We accomplished this through careful and prudent spending, focusing on our priorities and not spending lavishly. Inflation has increased the cost of education dramatically. The community will need to wrestle with that reality, by weighing the value of our current educational programs and supporting a tax increase or reducing educational opportunities, activities and options for our students. Our business, healthcare and services community needs skilled and engaged students to keep it vibrant. In the future, an operating tax increase seems inevitable, but together we can continue to build upon the fiscally responsible foundation we have and develop bright, engaged citizens of Owatonna for our future.
Whalen: As I am not yet on School Board, I feel this is a tough question to accurately answer. If elected, having access to specific budget balance sheets and data will greatly help to see where there’s opportunity to work within the guidelines of currently approved budgets. The biggest wins are when dollars no longer needed for one purpose, can be leveraged for another area with unforeseen increases. This is also where I would lean into the knowledge of others on the board and in the administration for additional guidance on budgeting. Tax increases should be carefully weighed against the current tax burden on the citizens in our school district.