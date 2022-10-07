Eleven names are listed on the ballot in the race to fill four open seats on the Owatonna School Board.

Lloyd Brandt

Brandt
Nikki Gieseke Mug

Gieseke
Jan Guse

Guse
Elizabeth Hedlund Mug

Hedlund
Mike Herman

Herman
Josh Indahl

Indahl
Jolayne Mohs

Mohs
Mark Sebring

Sebring
April St. Martin

St. Martin
Lori Weisenburger

Weisenburger
Colin Whalen

