Four members of the Owatonna City Council are up for re-election, and three of them are being challenged by political newcomers.
Running for Ward 1 are Nathan Dotson (incumbent) and Seth Madole, running for Ward 5 are Molly Kerr and Brent Svenby (incumbent) and running for the at-large seat are Dan Boeke (incumbent) and Peng Olson.
Incumbent David Burbank is also up for re-election in Ward 3, but is running unopposed.
The People's Press asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Owatonna community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
Preferred name: David C. Burbank
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired
Education: B.A., Criminal Justice
I’m a former police officer with the Owatonna Police, 1979-2006. I served on the Planning Commission from 2008 until being elected to the Council in 2010.
Preferred name: Nathan Dotson
Age: 41
Occupation: Owner of Dotson Woodworking
Education: Graduate of OHS Class of 99', attended some college and Mankato State University
I have been an almost lifelong resident of the Owatonna area. I have been on the Owatonna City Council since 2010. In that capacity I have served on the EDA, Highway 14 coalition, OABDC board and am currently serving on the HRA and Rice & Steele Joint Powers Board. I have also served on the public policy committee and board of directors at the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce where I served as chair for one year. I was also on the board of a local BPOU and served as Co-Chair.
Preferred name: Seth Madole
Age: 45
Occupation: Director of Supply Chain and Customer Experience - Viracon
Education: Bachelors of Science - Business
My wife and I have been fortunate to live, work, and raise a family in Owatonna for the last 19 years. I have previous experience in community planning and zoning, business ownership, business leadership, non-profit leadership, youth sports association leadership, JumpStart Owatonna committee member, Owatonna Forward steward, and we are proud BIGs in Big Brothers and Big Sisters. I enjoy being involved in the community and strive to make a positive impact.
Preferred name: Brent Svenby
Age: 52
Occupation: Senior Administrative Analyst for the City of Rochester within the Community Development Department
Education: Master of Arts in Urban Planning from Minnesota State University –Mankato, Bachelor of Science in Geography from Mankato State University
First elected to the Owatonna City Council in 2005 and have served the residents of Owatonna since 2006. In addition, I serve on the Steele County Free Fair board as a director, at Trinity Lutheran Church and on the From The Heart committee for the past 14 years providing financial support to local families on their journey with cancer.
Preferred name: Molly Kerr
Age: 37
Occupation: Marketing & Membership Coordinator at Foremost Brewing Cooperative
Education: Bachelor of Science in Music Industry with a minor in Marketing.
My husband, daughter and I moved to Owatonna in 2017. Over the last 5 years, we have planted roots & made Owatonna our home to work and raise our family. From the beginning, I have been involved in a variety of local organizations: Foremost Brewing Cooperative planning committee and board member, MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers), Owatonna Forward steward & a volunteer with several community charities. I have a passion-driven engagement in our community.
Preferred name: Dan Boeke
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired manager/owner of Harland's Tire and Auto Center
Education: 972 grad of OHS, 1977 grad of BSU with a degree in Elementary Education, coaching certificate and business focus.
I am a third generation Owatonnan. I married an Owatonnan and raised my two children in Owatonna. I worked at and managed a successful small business in Owatonna for over forty years. I have been on the City of Owatonna Park & Recreation Board, the Planning Commission and now proudly serve on the Owatonna City Council. I am a lifetime member of the Owatonna Elks Club, have served on the Trinity Lutheran Church personnel committee and the Owatonna Youth Hockey Board. I have coached many youth hockey teams and worked at OHS as an Educational Assistant.
Preferred name: Peng Olson
Age: 55
Occupation: Community Relations Manager – Federated Insurance
Education: Bachelor of Science – Business Administration; Master of Arts – Leadership & Organizational Management
Thirty years ago, professional opportunities brought my family to Owatonna. Since then, I’ve actively invested myself in civic leadership and Owatonna’s progress. I currently serve with Alliance for Greater Equity, Owatonna Foundation, and United Way of Steele County. I initiated and led various endeavors, including River Springs Waterpark development and Owatonna Forward. I chaired advocacy work to pass the 2015 and 2019 public school bond referendums. More recently, I helped architect Jumpstart Owatonna’s small business pandemic support, and am leading Engage Owatonna, an online community engagement platform. Each initiative has required collaboration with city administration, elected officials, and various commissions.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Burbank: I feel I can still contribute to tough City issues. The current issues regard funding a mandated addition to the Waste Water facility and maintaining the City owned buildings.
Dotson: We have begun a few large scale projects that I would like to see to completion. These include the downtown streetscape project and the wastewater treatment expansion.
Madole: I enjoy being involved in the community and seek an opportunity to get more directly involved by representing the community members in the decision making process and path forward. Safety and security, fiscal responsibility, quality of life, and community engagement are priority areas I’m most interested in. I would offer full and unwavering support of the Owatonna Police Department. I would encourage critical, non-critical, and priority based spending review to ensure tax dollar usage aligns with community needs and priorities. We would focus on the most efficient and effective methods to accomplish needed amenities and maintenance items. Most of all, I will seek engagement and feedback from the community members to ensure alignment and effective two-way communication.
Svenby: It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Owatonna, by representing the 5th Ward, on the Owatonna City Council. During my tenure, the council has completed several projects to grow our community and enrich the lives of those that reside here. From the revitalization of the downtown to park improvements, my interests, alongside the work of the council, supports the growth of businesses and overall satisfaction of residents. While there have been several major projects that have occurred in the community since I was first elected in 2005, there is more to be done. Phase one of the downtown revitalization in nearing completion and it is now time to begin phase two. This includes the construction of the city owned parking lot along Vine and Oak. In addition, our Park and Recreation Department is currently deep into their planning on a number of parks in the community and the potential outcomes look promising and will support beautiful recreational outlets for all. Housing continues to be a significant issue facing our community. Over the past several years, a number of apartments, both market rate and affordable units have been constructed. There remains, however, a shortage of lots for single dwelling homes; from affordable to executive.
Kerr: I am committed to our community and believe everyone’s voice deserves to be heard. My focus will be community engagement, fiscal responsibility, and transparency. There needs to be a clear path for open communication between the citizens of Owatonna and those elected to make decisions. Community members should be given the opportunity to easily express their concerns and what is important to them. By actively listening, I will help to ensure your tax dollars are spent responsibly, resourcefully and in areas that strengthen Owatonna as a whole. Transparency will be of utmost importance to foster trust and confidence in your local government.
Boeke: It is my privilege and honor to run for the Owatonna City Council. I would like to continue the work I have started, that I enjoy, that I am committed to! I feel my openness, my transparency, my ideals, my ability to listen to and absorb other's ideas make me an ideal councilman. My work on budgets and expenses in the private sector are an attribute that others do not have and give me an advantage to getting thru the clutter. Building and street maintenance, public safety, equity for all, child care, quality of life issues, are all on my agenda and need a firm hand to guide Owatonna in the future.
Olson: I am running because I genuinely care about Owatonna and its citizens. We have a great city and I’m privileged to be a part of it. I am committed to solving issues and being part of the solution. I believe this requires a proactive approach, ensuring all voices are heard. It’s time to offer representation and processes that better reflect the diverse views of our community. I will focus on strengthening the city’s public engagement culture, including processes to ensure residents are collaborative partners. I want to increase equity and empower new perspectives in our city’s work; ensure economic development increases quality of life; prioritize ways to innovate and create new affordable/starter housing; strengthen our essential services, and invest in city infrastructure for long-term stability.
How would you like to see the City Council address the workforce shortage in Owatonna?
Burbank: Currently we seek advice from our Director of Economic Development. It’s a nationwide problem which requires a work ethic to be reinstilled.
Dotson: We must continue to foster an environment where people want to live and work that is attractive and safe. The city has been a useful partner is helping facilitate the housing needs we currently have and will continue to do so.
Madole: The workforce shortage is a widespread issue. My employment allows me to travel to a number of areas across the U.S. and workforce shortage is the first topic in most every city/town I visit. It’s important our community continues to be an attractive option in terms of safety and security, cost of living, housing options, sense of community, and preferred amenities. I also believe we can do a better job communicating the attractiveness of Owatonna to prospective job seekers/community members. Owatonna has many advantages for people and families of all ages and I look forward to partnering with employers and Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce to further market these strengths.
Svenby: It goes without saying that there are “Help Wanted” signs everywhere. This workforce shortage is not unique to Owatonna, it is occurring all over the country. While the pandemic may have brought the worker shortage to light, it has been and continues to be our responsibility to work towards improving it. The city must update and maintain amenities that draw individuals and families to our community. This would include bringing new amenities to our city that enhance the lifestyle, health and well-being of our residents. We must continue to grow and be the city where people want to/long to live.
Kerr: Working for a small business in Owatonna, I have seen the effects of the workforce shortage firsthand. I would like to see the City Council back efforts to attract new workers to Owatonna. This will include supporting the branding project being championed by the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce & local Owatonna businesses. Creating cohesive brand recognition will allow Owatonna to better communicate the many services, schools, resources and amenities Owatonna has to offer. In addition, a lack of housing remains a major deterrent for prospective new workers to the area. I will support efforts to build additional housing which needs to include a combination of single-family homes, workforce accommodations, and senior housing.
Boeke: A tough question! And an issue that all cities are struggling with. First of all, We are looking to expand capacity and remodel Merrill Hall (Wee Pals site). State and federal grants are available and industry is interested in helping solve this problem. With more day care available and affordable more parents will be able to join the workforce. Secondly, we are continuously seeking out, talking with, hosting building contractors to build entry level homes in our area. I would like to explain more but am limited in space as to the difficulties Owatonna faces.
Olson: Post-pandemic, census trends demonstrate an aging population, exodus of young adults and concentration of growth in metropolitan areas, which all contribute to Owatonna’s workforce shortage. With my current employer, I have witnessed the impact of this challenge. I would like to see the Council collaborate across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to better align workforce development, economic development and community development goals that improve our quality of life. This can help Owatonna compete with similar experiences in other communities. We must support community development efforts focused on reducing barriers to housing and childcare. We have to ask whether it is more cost-effective to invest in solutions to address the reasons for this shortage or suffer the shortage of workers who have these needs.
What will be your approach to balancing the city budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
Burbank: Residents want more amenities. City buildings are in constant need of maintenance. The price of construction jumped 20% due to the pandemic. It’s going to cost more each year to live here, but it’s worth it compared to what is happening around the country.
Dotson: Thankfully cities and states cannot run budget deficits or print money, so we must be willing and able to pay for the services and amenities we provide. We must evaluate "wants" and "needs" and will continue to seek public input to find out what the public is willing to support and pay for and what it will not. I am a proponent user fees in lieu broad taxation when appropriate. We have a long-term plan with anticipated growth and necessary revenue to support that. If we can continue to grow the tax base, I hope to spread the tax burden across a larger tax base and minimize increases to individual taxpayers.
Madole: Inflation is a significant challenge and unfortunately the economy is demonstrating leading indicators of a recession. Spending of tax dollars always needs to be carefully scrutinized and prioritized. This is even more important now as any increase in taxes will create even more challenges for our community as the prices of housing, rent, food, and utilities continue to escalate. This would require ending unnecessary spending and difficult decisions around delayed facility and infrastructure maintenance, departmental budget reductions, and service cutbacks. In addition, I would encourage review of current processes and procedures to ensure more efficient methods using a continuous improvement approach.
Svenby: The city of Owatonna has a three-year strategic plan. This strategic plan is reviewed annually, by the City Council and the Department Directors to determine key focus areas to support community growth and development. We must continue to support, follow and update this plan as it guides the city’s budget. In addition to the strategic plan, the City of Owatonna has a Capital Improvement Plan. This encompasses a multi-year (5 year) plan which identifies, prioritizes, budgets for and plans for major city projects and improvements. Current projects as well as projected and forecasted projects are purposefully planned for and support the least amount of financial impact for the citizens of Owatonna. In addition, adopting a levy below tax capacity growth helps keep the impact of the taxes to a minimum. In most cases, if the property value has not increased, one is likely to see a decrease in their portion of property tax collected by the city if the levy is below the growth in the tax capacity. In fact, the tax capacity growth over the last three years has exceeded the increase in the levy.
Kerr: The recent inflation rates have made the new cost of living difficult for many families. It is the city's duty to be fiscally responsible and sustainable. City Council is currently faced with the difficult job of balancing the maintenance of aging infrastructure while promoting continued growth for our city to increase our tax base. All city spending and processes must be examined and then prioritized to ensure your tax dollars are spent responsibly. My approach will be to collaborate with city staff to find efficient solutions to streamline processes with an outcome of keeping the city within the set budget. By having an open communication path, I can confirm funding is allocated for projects important to the citizens of Ward 5.
Boeke: A sane, equitable approach is needed. Not just slashing the budget, or expanding as tax capacity increases. A fee seems nothing more than a tax. We task all department heads with running a lean department, ask for realistic expenditures and recover costs as possible. Everything from baseballs to office supplies to asphalt to fuel is examined during budget time. Of course, inflation, wages and insurance cost all increase with not much ability to control. I will ask the council to accept a tax increase much less than the tax capacity increase to minimize the impact on all Owatonnans and move our great city forward on firm financial footing.
Olson: I will do my homework and allocate spending of public taxpayer funds with the utmost care and integrity. This includes understanding the relationship between expenditures and revenue sources, and how they are balanced. I am about involving community members to ensure taxpayer transparency and understanding. That means intentionally sharing information and proactively soliciting input. My approach will be to identify efficiencies across current practices, collaborate with internal and external community stakeholders to explore sharing of resources, review potential revenue streams/fee/permit structures, consider digital solutions to replace antiquated practices, and find alternative funding sources such as grants. We must find a responsible balance between City financial and service obligations, residents’ desire for lower taxes, and the call for an ever-improving quality of life.