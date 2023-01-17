...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Wenger Corporation formally announced that David L. Thomas has accepted the position of President and CEO, replacing Christopher Simpson who will retire on Feb. 24.
Over the last 11 years, Simpson has led Wenger Corporation with a steady hand and with personal and professional integrity while adhering to organization’s core values. During this time, Wenger Corporation has launched several new products and services as well as endured the COVID pandemic and global supply chain challenges. Wenger Corporation has been fortunate to have had Simpson lead the business during these years.
Simpson has been an active leader in the Owatonna Community with the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Board, Owatonna Forward Committee, and the United Way of Steele County.
Simpson has worked closely with the Wenger Corporation Board of Directors to accomplish a smooth succession process and Wenger is pleased to announce Thomas as the next President and CEO of Wenger Corporation.
Thomas joins Wenger Corporation with over 25 years of experience in global manufacturing companies. His most recent role was as President and CEO of SJE based in Detroit Lakes, MN, and he had held that position for over 10 years. His experience prior to SJE includes US and Europe-based executive, general management, and marketing roles with several global enterprises in public, private and private equity-backed environments.
“As a musician, I connect personally with the products and services Wenger Corporation provides. I look forward to working with the Wenger Corporation Leadership team and the Board of Directors as the President and CEO,” Thomas said.
Thomas earned his B.S. in Astrophysics from University of Minnesota, an M.B.A. in Marketing from the University of St. Thomas, and an M.S. in Finance from Fairfield University.